What Happens if You Help Terrorists in Mississippi?

Terrorism is a major threat across the entire nation. Those who assist terrorist groups in any way can expect severe penalties. While you may believe your cause is just, the law is the law. Anyone attempting to provide any kind of support to these terrorist groups will likely face decades in prison as a result. Note that in order to be convicted, your assistance doesn’t need to be meaningful. Merely attempting to provide assistance to certain terror groups can be a criminal act.

If you have been charged with attempting to provide material support to terrorists or any other related crime, it’s in your best interests to work with a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney in Mississippi as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help mitigate the potential legal consequences you may be facing. With the right strategies, you may be able to escape criminal charges altogether.

What is the Penalty for Providing Material Support to Terrorists?

“Providing material support or resources to designated foreign terrorist organizations” is a federal crime. If you commit this crime or conspire to do so, you will face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. If your material assistance directly results in the death of any individual, you will face a life sentence.

“Material support or resources” includes funds, property, training, advice, safehouses, false identification, communications equipment, facilities, weapons, lethal substances, explosives, personnel, transportation. It is worth pointing out that religious services and medicine does not constitute “material support or resources.”

Financial institutions may also be charged. If you become aware that you are in possession of funds related to terrorist groups, you must retain possession of those funds and immediately report their existence to the necessary authorities. If you fail to do this, you can be fined $50,000 per violation.

Note that in order to be charged, you have to be aware that you are providing support to a terrorist organization. For example, a terrorist organization may pretend to be a charity, and you may donate to this organization under the assumption that your funds are going towards a good cause. In this situation, you would likely escape criminal charges.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been charged with providing material support to terrorists or a similar offense, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney as soon as possible. While these charges can certainly seem daunting, you may be able to fight them with surprising ease. Book your consultation with Ballard Law, PLLC today, and we can develop an effective defense strategy together.