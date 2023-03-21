What Happens to a Drivers License After a DUI Arrest in San Diego?

Paying fines and doing community service are some of the most common penalties that drivers will face alongside a driver’s license suspension.

The DMV issues specific penalties to those who are caught driving under the influence. Aside from the penalties issued by the DMV, drivers who operate their vehicle while intoxicated also have to face criminal charges. Reaching out to DUI lawyers is the right move to make as soon as a person is arrested. The earlier a person gets the advice of San Diego DUI lawyers, the less mistakes they will make and the more streamlined the legal process will become.

Officers who pull over a driver for a DUI offense will likely suspend the license and give a temporary license in its place. If proper action is not taken within 10 days of the arrest, the DMV will fully suspend the driving privilege of the arrested individual. This is a very serious consequence and can lead to debilitating limitations in a person’s daily routine. The best way to mitigate this is by connecting with California DUI lawyers without delay and applying for an exception as soon as possible. In certain cases, the individual may be granted permission to use their vehicle strictly for business purposes, but this is not guaranteed and depends on how strong one’s application is.

DUI lawyers are properly educated on all the rights of the defendants as well as any timelines they have to follow, so hiring one early-on is one of the best moves the driver can make for themselves.

Is Jail Time Always Necessary for a DUI Offense in San Diego, California?

Paying fines and doing community service are some of the most common penalties that drivers will face alongside a driver’s license suspension and the requirement to operate their vehicle using an ignition interlock device.

Of the many penalties that a driver will face when they get arrested for DUI, they will likely also have to face jail time. Just like all other legal situations, this varies from case to case and depends on the details of one’s situation. The potential of being compelled to face jail time increases based on the severity of the arrest. If the drivers BAC was 0.15% or higher, they refused the BAC test, they caused an accident, or they have underage children in the vehicle, the risk of facing jail time is increased.

Reaching out to a strong DUI accident lawyer is the best way for drivers to reduce their risk of facing serious penalties. Even if one’s situation looks bleak, an attorney can put together a defense and try to show the events of the arrest in a positive light for the defendant. With the right legal moves being made, the defendant can mitigate their penalties and improve their chances of remaining a free individual.