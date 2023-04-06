What Happens When a Driver Gets Caught for a First Time DUI in Memphis?

Any questions that drivers have regarding their DUI case should be directed to an experienced attorney for the most accurate answers.

Drivers in the state of Tennessee need to understand their rights when they are pulled over under suspicion of driving under the influence. Even if a person is guilty of DUI, they still have certain rights that need to be respected under all circumstances. If officers falsely arrest someone, or they fail to follow proper protocol when carrying out the arrest, then it it is possible that individuals can have their charges reduced or even dropped.

By working with lawyers in the area who are experienced in their field, individuals can launch an investigation on their case and gather evidence, so their situation is shown in a favorable light at court. Memphis DUI lawyers will defend the motorist and use their knowledge to try and mitigate the forthcoming penalties by as much as possible.

Anyone who needs help with a DUI case should connect with Tennessee DUI lawyers so they do not have to face the legal complexities on their own. DUI lawyers can walk a person through the often confusing process that occurs after a person is arrested for DUI.

Once a person is arrested for DUI, they can face up to 11 months in jail if it was their first time as well as $1000 in fines. They may face worse penalties such as a mandatory 120 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines for subsequent offenses. DUI accident lawyers can help the defendant bring their charges down by creating a robust case.

Key Terms Drivers Should Understand When Arrested for a DUI in Memphis, Tennessee

There are many recurring terms that individuals will hear when they are being arrested for a DUI. They will hear the term BAC which stands for blood alcohol content. This refers to the amount of alcohol a person has in their bloodstream and is measured by percentages. The legal limit in Tennessee is the same as most other states and is at 0.08%.

Another common term in such cases is a standardized field sobriety test. This is a series of mental and physical tests that officers ask drivers to undertake so they can check their coordination and measure whether they are in a state of intoxication or not. It is not necessary for drivers to comply to take this field test as there are no general penalties for politely refusing. However, when officers prompt the driver to take a BAC test then they will be penalized if they refuse. The reason being is that all drivers give implicit consent to give such a test when they start operating their vehicle. If they fail to comply, then they will have their license suspended immediately.

Any questions that drivers have regarding their DUI case should be directed to an experienced attorney for the most accurate answers.