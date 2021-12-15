What Happens When Police Come to Your House for Domestic Violence in Florida?

Police do not need a search warrant if they believe that someone inside the home is in imminent danger.

Many families in Florida might have disputes from time to time in Fort Myers, especially during the added pressures of the pandemic. You may feel that your family member is likely to call the police in the future for domestic violence. Perhaps they have threatened to call the police in the past and report you for instance of domestic violence in Florida that never actually happened. Whatever the case may be, it’s important to understand what actually happens when the police show up at your front door.

An Arrest Will Likely Be Made

The first thing you need to know is that an arrest is likely when police respond to a domestic violence report in Florida. Essentially, police can make arrests if they have reason to believe that violence has taken place. They do not need conclusive proof in order to arrest a spouse. In addition, a spouse cannot ask the police to release their partner when the police make an arrest. Because of domestic violence laws in Florida, officers must follow through with the arrest regardless of what the allegedly victimized spouse says. It’s important that you do not resist arrest if faced with this situation. Try your best to remain calm and exercise your right to remain silent.

The Officer Helps the Alleged Victim

You should also know that police are legally required to provide the alleged victim with a number of resources. They will likely put them in contact with various organizations that help domestic violence victims. In addition, they are obliged to advise them of the opportunity to start living in a domestic violence shelter if they feel unsafe remaining at home. In addition, they will assess the extent of the victim’s injuries and organize medical treatment if necessary.

Do the Police Need a Search Warrant?

Police do not need a search warrant if they believe that someone inside the home is in imminent danger. That being said, they will probably knock before entering and give you a chance to open the door out of your own free will.

