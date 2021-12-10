What Information Should Be in a Formal Sexual Harassment Complaint in Maryland?

The victim can submit copies of electronic messages and communications, pictures, video surveillance, documentation, or ask their employer for assistance obtaining any of these items if necessary.

Sexual harassment is taken seriously by most workplaces in Maryland and other states. However, those who are victims should properly document the incident and follow all relevant procedures to have the best chance of making a successful claim against the person or business responsible. There are sexual harassment lawyers who offer services to guide victims through this process and file a lawsuit or take other actions on their behalf.

Notifying the employer

Workplaces should have some kind of system in place to receive complaints of sexual harassment. This means that the worker should talk with the person or department that is designated by their employer to be responsible for these matters and get their instructions regarding how the company will proceed. In most cases, this will include the victim giving notification of when and where the incidents happened, who may have been involved, the relationship to the person responsible, and if there are any other witnesses.

Administrative actions within the company should be used as the first method to resolve issues related to harassment before a lawsuit is necessary or there needs to be an investigation by an outside authority. In many cases, this can end the harassment. Some employers such as governments and universities may also have a formal hearing based on each complaint and the evidence available.

Relevant evidence

The victim can submit copies of electronic messages and communications, pictures, video surveillance, documentation, or ask their employer for assistance obtaining any of these items if necessary. As with most other legal processes, if there is more tangible evidence available, this will help the victim meet the elements of the claim and the relevant burden of proof.

Beginning a lawsuit

If the lawyer for the victim needs to file a sexual harassment lawsuit, there are certain pieces of information that are required. This will include the relevant laws that give the authority for the cause of action, specific facts that give rise to the claim, legal argument as to why the defendant is responsible, and a statement of damages or losses that require compensation. Other procedural matters such as choosing the appropriate venue for the case will need to be handled by the lawyer as well. Damages are very important because if the victim has lost their job and income, did not receive proper pay, or required counseling for psychological issues, all of these costs may be the responsibility of the defendant.

