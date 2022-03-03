What Information Should Be Included in a Homeowners Insurance Claim in Maryland?

Despite the homeowner’s best efforts, some claims with all of the necessary information may be denied.

Baltimore, MD – Homeowners insurance claims are the best way for a homeowner to receive compensation to help with various kinds of repairs and losses. However, there is a formal process to submit claims, and anyone who is about to tell their insurance company that they need to be compensated for repairs should be careful to follow all the rules for submitting a claim and any other instructions can result in a claim denial. If a claim is denied, this may be due to a legitimate mistake or error by the homeowner, or the insurance company may be acting in bad faith to save money. In either scenario, it can be beneficial to get help from a lawyer to review the situation and recommend a course of action.

The claim should be filed as soon as possible

Timing issues are one of the most common reasons why insurance claims in Maryland are denied. This means that after an incident or disaster, the homeowner should quickly try to document the damage and notify their insurance provider for further instructions. All insurance policies have some kind of hard deadline, where the claim will be denied no matter what if this deadline is missed. A homeowner may even have to pay some costs of their own if additional damage occurs due to delays.

Thorough documentation

The insurance company should have plenty of pictures and details of all of the damage. This may include even taking multiple pictures of the same damage and giving the provider an estimated value for repairs. A professional can be contacted to give formal repair estimates for serious forms of damage like roof leaks and broken windows. The provider should also be told what kind of incident caused each form of damage, whether it was from theft, severe weather, vandalism, or other accidents.

Additional expenses

If the homeowner has had to stay temporarily in a hotel, start to make some necessary repairs on their own, or incur other costs, this should also be noted in the insurance claim. Some policies may cover these auxiliary costs in addition to costs of repairs and replacements.

What to do if there is a claim denial

Despite the homeowner’s best efforts, some claims with all of the necessary information may be denied. The homeowner should attempt to utilize the appeal process and point out any mistakes or errors made by the provider. In other cases, it may be necessary to have a lawyer review everything and determine if the insurance company is acting in bad faith.

Finding a local insurance lawyer in Baltimore

