What is DWI and What are the Legal Consequences of It?

In Texas, DWI and DUI cannot be used interchangeably and they are used based on age.

In Texas, drivers who are caught for driving while intoxicated (DWI) have to face some serious legal penalties. DWI does not only refer to driving while intoxicated with alcohol but also refers to losing one’s normal use of faculties due to the consumption of any sort of controlled substance. The Texas Penal Code Section 49.04 highlights that DWI refers to driving impairment caused by alcohol, a controlled substance, a drug, or a combination of these substances. The Code also makes it clear that for a DWI, the alcohol concentration of the driver should be 0.08 or more.

Defendants who have been arrested for a DWI should speak with DWI lawyers without further delay. Houston DWI lawyer can support the driver and provide them with precious advice and assistance during the confusing and often lengthy legal process that follows a DWI arrest. They can also advise a person on their situation and let them know the possible penalties they will be facing for DWI. Each case is different, and the specific details of each case changes the level of legal consequences that will be given out. For instance, if the driver got into an accident and injured or killed other individuals, then the injuries and wrongful death will also be factored into the courts final decision. If the driver had prior DWI convictions, then they are at risk of facing a larger and more severe penalty this time for their consecutive offense.

Once the defendant has connected with Texas DWI lawyers, they can rest assured that a proper legal route is being pursued regarding their case. DWI lawyers will put together a strong defense so one’s penalties are reduced as significantly as possible.

Drivers who are 21 years or older and have a BAC of 0.08 are subject to being charged with a Class B misdemeanor and they have to suffer the consequences associated with that. However, if their BAC is above 0.15, their crime increases to a class A misdemeanor and the charges are more severe. If illegal substances were used the charge gets even more serious.

What is the Difference Between DUI and DWI in Houston, Texas?

Every state has different descriptions of DUI and DWI crimes. In Texas, DWI and DUI cannot be used interchangeably and they are used based on age. DWI crimes pertain to an adult who is caught driving while intoxicated, while DUI is used only for minors under the age of 21 who are operating a vehicle with any detectable amount of alcohol in their system.

No matter what a person’s age is, or what their charge is, they will need professional assistance to get through their case successfully. Anyone who needs help with a DWI or DUI case, should contact their DWI accident lawyers right away.