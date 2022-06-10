What is Kansas’ Stance on Immigration?

This specific case revolved around an illegal immigrant who used someone else’s social security number to get a job at a restaurant.

Kansas has a relatively tough stance towards illegal immigration, but those who come to the state legally are essentially welcomed with open arms. This is a similar stance to many other states in the nation. These states wish to encourage immigrants to come to the United States legally while respecting local and federal laws. While this philosophy is certainly understandable, there is a growing divide in the nation when it comes to immigration. Many believe that illegal immigrants should be given the same rights as legal immigrants, and that borders should be policed with a less draconian approach.

Regardless of where you stand on immigration law, it's always a good idea to come to the United States legally.

Kansas Has a History of Being Tough on Illegal Immigrants

In 2020, an illegal immigrant in Kansas was successfully convicted of identity theft after a Supreme Court decision went against him. The court also determined that the state itself could convict him of the crime without interfering with existing federal immigration laws. This ruling encouraged states across the nation to use identity laws to enforce immigration laws and sidestep federal regulations.

This specific case revolved around an illegal immigrant who used someone else’s social security number to get a job at a restaurant. This led to a conviction under the state’s identity theft laws. Those who appealed this decision argued that this action basically allowed Kansas to “create its own immigration laws,” but the federal government sided with the Sunflower State when it went to the Supreme Court.

Kansas Senator Pushes Back Against Compensation for Illegal Immigrants

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall was one of many politicians who pushed back against Biden’s plans to compensate illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families. In October, it was reported that the Biden administration was considering payments of up to $450,000 for families that had been separated. Marshall was one of 30 senators who signed an amendment to block these payments. He argued that this would incentivize more illegal crossings, stating:

“As if President Biden leaving our southern border wide open for thousands of people to pour into our country isn’t enough, now his administration plans to provide hundreds of illegal immigrants with $450,000 each as a reward for breaking the law.”

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you work with an attorney and follow all of the various rules and regulations, you should be able to settle in Kansas without much of an issue.