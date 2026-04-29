What Is My Traumatic Brain Injury Case Worth?

Verdicts at trial can exceed settlement figures significantly when liability is clear and the jury hears compelling testimony about the long-term human cost of the injury.

TBI cases can settle for anywhere from a few thousand dollars to several million, with the difference coming down to injury severity, available insurance coverage, your medical documentation, and how aggressively the case is pursued. An attorney experienced in brain injury cases can work through each of those factors to arrive at a realistic number.

Injury Severity Sets the Foundation

Doctors classify traumatic brain injuries as mild, moderate, or severe based on clinical criteria that can include loss of consciousness duration, Glasgow Coma Scale scores, and post-traumatic amnesia length. Where your injury falls on that scale is the starting point for valuation, though it’s far from the only one.

Mild TBI

A mild TBI, which is the clinical category that covers most concussions, can still produce months of debilitating symptoms: persistent headaches, cognitive fog, memory problems, light sensitivity, sleep disruption, and mood changes. A standard CT scan or MRI often comes back clean even when a mild TBI is present, and insurance companies know it. Adjusters routinely use the absence of imaging findings to argue the injury isn’t serious or predates the accident.

What changes that picture is documentation. Neuropsychological testing can quantify cognitive deficits that imaging misses. A symptom journal kept from the date of the accident forward gives an attorney something concrete to work with. Work performance records showing a drop in productivity after the injury carry weight with adjusters and juries alike.

Moderate to Severe TBI

Moderate and severe TBIs produce measurable, documented deficits — extended loss of consciousness, abnormal imaging, and lasting cognitive or physical impairment. Cases in this range carry significantly higher damages because the long-term consequences are harder to dispute: reduced or eliminated earning capacity, permanent need for in-home care, cognitive and personality changes that affect every area of a person’s life. Catastrophic TBI cases, where a person is left with permanent disability or requires ongoing institutional care, represent the highest end of the value range.

The Damages That Build Your Case Value

A TBI case value is calculated from two categories of damages: economic damages, which are the financial losses tied to the injury, and non-economic damages, which compensate for losses that don’t come with a receipt.

Economic Damages

Economic damages in a TBI case can be substantial, particularly when the injury has long-term consequences. They typically cover:

Past and future medical expenses, including emergency care, hospitalization, rehabilitation, and ongoing treatment

Lost wages from time missed at work during recovery

Reduced earning capacity if the injury permanently limits your ability to work at the same level or in the same field

In-home care costs if you need assistance with daily activities

Life care plan costs, which project future medical and care needs over your lifetime

In moderate to severe TBI cases, experts in life care planning and vocational rehabilitation are brought in to calculate and testify about future costs, and that testimony is a significant driver of higher case values.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages compensate for losses that are harder to quantify but just as significant to the person living with them:

Pain and suffering

Loss of enjoyment of life

Cognitive and personality changes that affect relationships, independence, and quality of life

Loss of consortium, which compensates a spouse for the impact on the marital relationship

Juries respond strongly to testimony about personality and behavioral changes after a TBI — the person who was once sharp, engaged, and emotionally stable and is now forgetful, irritable, and withdrawn. An attorney who builds that human picture effectively can push non-economic damages significantly higher.

Punitive Damages

In cases where the at-fault party acted with gross negligence or reckless disregard — a drunk driver, a trucking company that ignored federal safety regulations — punitive damages may be available on top of compensatory damages. Punitive damages are designed to punish conduct, and in the right case they can dramatically increase the total recovery.

Insurance Coverage Limits and What You Can Actually Collect

Available insurance coverage usually sets the ceiling on what you can actually collect, even if your damages exceed it significantly. In auto accident cases, the at-fault driver’s liability policy is the primary source of recovery, and a policy with a $50,000 limit caps your recovery at $50,000 regardless of your actual damages.

Commercial Defendants

Cases against commercial defendants like trucking companies, property owners, or product manufacturers can carry much higher policy limits, which is why those cases can produce larger recoveries even when the underlying injury is similar.

Factors That Affect Your Case Value

Beyond the injury itself, specific facts about your case can push the value higher or reduce it.

Factors That Strengthen Your Case Value

Clear liability with strong evidence — witness statements, surveillance footage, police reports that establish fault without ambiguity

Consistent medical treatment with a treating physician who directly connects your symptoms to the accident

Neuropsychological testing that produces objective, quantified data on cognitive deficits

A credentialed life care planner who projects future costs with documented methodology

Friends, family members, or coworkers who can testify credibly about the changes they’ve observed in you

Factors That Can Reduce Your Case Value

Gaps in treatment, which insurance companies use to argue that your symptoms resolved or weren’t serious enough to warrant consistent care

Pre-existing head injuries or prior concussions, which create disputes about causation

Initial emergency room records that don’t document TBI symptoms, particularly if you sought treatment days or weeks after the accident

Comparative negligence — if you were partially at fault for the accident, your recovery is reduced by your percentage of fault in states that follow comparative negligence rules

Social media posts, photos, or videos that contradict the limitations you’ve reported

Settlement Ranges by Injury Severity

Every TBI case is different, and settlement averages reflect that variance more than they predict any individual outcome. General ranges can provide a starting point:

Mild TBI cases with documented symptoms and a clear recovery period tend to settle in the range of $20,000 to $150,000, with higher values tied to documented cognitive impact and lost income.

Moderate TBI cases with measurable deficits and extended recovery periods can settle anywhere from $150,000 into the low millions depending on long-term impact.

Severe and catastrophic TBI cases with permanent disability, ongoing care needs, or loss of earning capacity over a lifetime produce the largest recoveries, with verdicts and settlements regularly reaching into the millions.

Verdicts at trial can exceed settlement figures significantly when liability is clear and the jury hears compelling testimony about the long-term human cost of the injury.

Protecting Your Case Value

Attorneys who handle TBI cases regularly see the same avoidable mistakes erode case value before a lawsuit is ever filed.

Seek medical attention immediately, even if your symptoms seem minor at first. TBI symptoms can intensify over hours or days, and a gap between the accident and your first medical visit gives insurance companies room to argue the injury wasn’t caused by the accident. Follow every treatment recommendation and keep all your appointments. Missed appointments become ammunition in negotiations. Keep a daily symptom log starting from the date of the accident. Write down headaches, cognitive difficulties, sleep problems, mood changes, and anything else you notice — dated entries carry weight. Stay off social media. Photos or posts that appear to contradict your reported symptoms can be used against you. Speak with a personal injury attorney before giving a recorded statement to any insurance company. Adjusters are trained to ask questions in ways that produce answers that can be used to reduce your recovery.

The strongest TBI cases are built from the date of the accident forward. Getting an experienced attorney can help you avoid the missteps that give insurance companies leverage and position your case for the maximum recovery the facts support.