What is One Reason You Became a Lawyer?

To help current and aspiring lawyers remember the driving force behind their career choice, we asked lawyers this question for their “why.” From seeking justice for members of their community to helping others during life’s toughest moments, there are several noble causes that may help propel you forward in your law career for years to come.

Here are seven lawyers who shared their reason for pursuing a career in law:

To Fight For The Accused

Being a Washington native, I became a lawyer to fight for the accused and injured throughout Washington State. After graduating with my law degree from Pepperdine University, I delved into the world of criminal defense law. Since then, I’ve represented thousands of clients from all walks of life for everything from misdemeanors to serious and violent felonies. In the last decade of criminal defense experiences, I’ve taken a lot of pride in understanding what it takes to secure the best outcome possible for the accused.

Court Will, Will & Will

To Navigate Consumer Law

I became a lawyer shortly after helping some colleagues found the Consumer Law Group. Although my background was in finance, I felt drawn to going back to school and studying law because of the impact that lawyers can have in helping people. Now, I am able to help people with the stressful issues of consumer law.

Jacob Dayan, Community Tax

To Seek Justice for My Community

One reason I originally became a lawyer is to help real people with real problems. I have worked as an injured workers’ compensation associate attorney. In that role, I would strive every day to help real people with real problems protect their rights in the workers’ compensation system. I am passionate about seeking justice for hard-working Floridians.

Ben Cook, Jr., Attorney and Entrepreneur

To Stand Up for Others

Throughout my whole life, I always knew in my heart that I wanted to stand up for people who didn’t know how to stand up for themselves. I was unsure if I was on the right path while I was in college, but after helping a friend stop their school from taking advantage of his lack of finances, I knew I was on the right journey. I knew I wanted to be a lawyer who could do more for the community and the best way to help a community is by being a person no other person could try to take advantage of. I helped launch a website that helps people find laws and lawyers to protect them. Now I run a law firm of nearly 40 lawyers and spend my free time helping reform the education system. There is power in education, and it is my dream to help others achieve it.

Seth Price, Price Benowitz LLP

To Assist Veterans

As a US Army veteran who served in Iraq and has first-hand experience going from conflict in foreign lands to the battles at home, I have a deep sense of compassion for those who have PTSD. In turn, this has motivated me to get into the field I’m currently in. I am passionate about what I do. Each day I can help clients who have PTSD cut through the red tape and successfully receive the assistance they deserve and need. Given my past, I relate to many of our clients who are also veterans affording them an empathetic hand in getting their claims fulfilled. Purpose goes way beyond profit. It’s a guiding force and motivates me daily. I feel blessed to be in the position I am in and to be able to give back to the community that has taught me so many valuable things in life.

John Berry, Berry Law

To Empower Myself and Others

The principal reason I became a lawyer was to learn what my rights and responsibilities were—and still are. Nothing is as liberating as knowing what you need to do at every point in time. Also, it is almost impossible to be intimidated or oppressed by any person or system when you know your rights. The empowerment of learning about justice and fighting for the rights of the oppressed motivated me to become a lawyer.

Nonyerem Ibiam, Law Truly

To Help People in Life’s Worst Moments

I became a lawyer because I get to help people be successful. I advise them on steps they can take to fulfill their goals. I also help people at some of the worst times in their lives, and I hope I make their lives easier.

Amberlea Davis, She Is My Lawyer