What is “Rubbernecking” in a Semi-Truck Accident?

Unfortunately, it is very difficult for drivers to resist the temptation to ogle at accidents on the highway. Many people are guilty of doing this, and at the end of the day, it’s just human nature to be curious. However, slowing down to look at the aftermath of an accident can cause considerable delays, even when the lanes have been cleared and there is no real reason to slow down. But this “rubbernecking” can cause much more serious consequences than simply delays. It can also lead to accidents, injuries, and even deaths.

If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, it’s in your best interests to search for attorneys as soon as possible. With their assistance, you can strive for a fair, adequate settlement that reflects the true extent of your damages. There are many forms of negligence on the road, and rubbernecking is just one potential example. During your consultation, you can develop an effective action plan that can hold negligent parties accountable.

What is Rubbernecking?

Rubbernecking is a slang term that describes a form of distracted driving1. The term itself refers to the craning of one’s neck in order to get a better look at something. In the context of road safety, rubbernecking occurs when drivers pass by the site of a crash. Instead of focusing entirely on the road, they slow down so that they can get a good, long look at the carnage.

Can Rubbernecking Lead to Crashes?

Rubbernecking can lead to serious crashes2. Slowing down unexpectedly can cause a domino effect for all following vehicles, increasing the chances of a “rear-ender.” This hazard becomes even more pronounced when semi-trucks are involved. This is because semi-trucks suffer from very long braking distances, and it takes them a considerable amount of time to slow down or come to a stop. If one person up ahead decides to rubberbeck, a semi-truck down the line might not be able to react in time, thereby striking the vehicle in front.

Can You Sue for Rubbernecking?

Rubbernecking can certainly be construed as a form of negligence. After all, this is simply another example of distracted driving – just like texting while driving, eating while driving, or having an in-depth conversation with a passenger while driving. As such, you may be able to sue negligent parties who decided to rubberneck – as long as you can prove that these actions led directly to your crash.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Colorado Springs accident lawyers in your local area, rest assured that you have many options. With help from these lawyers, you can strive for the best possible results in a highly confident manner. Remember, a settlement can provide you with all the funds you need to cover medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more. Get in touch with Colorado Springs truck accident lawyers at your earliest convenience to get started with an effective action plan today.

