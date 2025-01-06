What is the Difference Between Entrapment, Instigation, and Coercion?

Understanding the differences between these three terms is helpful for anyone who may be facing criminal charges and feels that the police have overstepped and forced them to commit the crime for which they have been charged.

As a criminal defense attorney practicing in New Jersey, I frequently encounter cases where the terms “entrapment,” “instigation,” and “coercion” are misunderstood or used interchangeably. While these concepts may seem similar on the surface, they are distinct legal principles with different implications in criminal law. Understanding the differences between these three terms is helpful for anyone who may be facing criminal charges and feels that the police have overstepped and forced them to commit the crime for which they have been charged. No matter what the circumstances, it is always best to speak with a criminal lawyer after you have been charged with a crime, as they will fight to make sure your rights are protected.

What Is Entrapment?

It’s a common question, ‘what is entrapment in law?’ Entrapment occurs when a government agent, such as a police officer, influences a person to commit a crime that they would not have otherwise committed. The key element of entrapment is the government’s role in creating the criminal intent. In New Jersey, as in other jurisdictions, entrapment is a valid defense if the defendant can prove that they were improperly persuaded by law enforcement into committing the offense.

For example, imagine an undercover officer repeatedly encourages someone to sell drugs, despite that person’s initial reluctance or lack of intent to engage in such activity. If the officer’s actions cross the line from offering an opportunity to commit the crime to actively pressuring the individual to sell the drugs, this could constitute entrapment.

It is important to note, however, that merely providing an opportunity for someone to commit a crime does not amount to entrapment. Law enforcement is permitted to use tactics like sting operations to catch individuals already predisposed to criminal behavior, it is the element of persuasion that becomes entrapment.

What is Instigation?

Instigation, on the other hand, refers to the act of provoking or encouraging someone to commit a crime. Unlike entrapment, instigation does not necessarily involve law enforcement. Any person who persuades, incites, or influences another to break the law could be considered an instigator.

In criminal cases, the instigator may face charges alongside the primary offender, as they can be seen as a participant in the crime. For instance, if someone convinces another person to vandalize property or participate in a robbery, the instigator could be held criminally responsible for their role in initiating or encouraging the illegal act.

What is Coercion?

Coercion involves the use of force, threats, or intimidation to compel someone to commit a crime against their will. This principle is fundamentally different from both entrapment and instigation because it eliminates the element of free will. A person who commits a crime under coercion may be able to raise a “duress” defense, arguing that they had no reasonable alternative but to comply with the coercer’s demands.

For example, if someone is threatened with harm to themselves or their loved ones unless they participate in a burglary, their actions may be deemed involuntary due to coercion. In such cases, the courts will examine whether the threat was imminent, credible, and sufficient to override the individual’s ability to resist.

Key Differences Between Entrapment, Instigation, and Coercion

The distinctions between these three concepts lie in the level of involvement and intent:

Entrapment focuses on the actions of law enforcement and whether they created the criminal intent.

Instigation involves encouraging or provoking someone to commit a crime, regardless of whether the instigator is a government agent or not.

Coercion contains an element of threats or force to override a person's free will.

What This Means in New Jersey Law

In New Jersey, defenses based on entrapment, instigation, or coercion require thorough legal analysis and strong evidence. Entrapment defenses often hinge on demonstrating that law enforcement’s actions went beyond mere opportunity and can show a clear path where they persuaded the individual to break the law. For coercion, proving the existence and immediacy of threats is critical. Instigation cases, meanwhile, require establishing the instigator’s intent and involvement.

If you find yourself facing criminal charges and believe that any of these factors played a role in your case, it is essential to consult with an experienced New Jersey criminal defense attorney near you. Navigating these complex legal concepts requires a deep understanding of New Jersey’s criminal statutes and case law. A skilled attorney can help you build a strong defense, protect your rights, and work toward the best possible outcome for you and your future.