What Kind of Birth Complications Can Lead to Birth Injury Lawsuits in Michigan?

Modern medicine has made the process of giving birth remarkably easy – and the risk of complications is much lower than it has ever been in the past. That being said, accidents still happen. In fact, recent studies have found that there were 17 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births in the United States – a number that is more than double that of similar high-income countries. In addition, six out of every 1,000 children born in the United States suffer from serious birth injuries1. But what kind of birth injuries can lead to lawsuits in Michigan?

If you’re asking yourself this question, you probably have the opportunity to pursue legal action. The best way to do this is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced birth injury lawyer in Michigan. These legal professionals can guide you towards the best possible outcome in a highly confident manner. Due to the statute of limitations, you may lose the right to sue if you do not act quickly. In addition, internet research can only get you so far, and only a qualified attorney can provide personalized, targeted guidance based on your specific situation.

Brachial Palsy

Brachial palsy occurs when medical professionals struggle to deliver the baby’s shoulder. This in turn causes the baby to lose the ability to move their arm properly2. Often, movement returns in a few months, but if the nerve is torn, the damage may be permanent.

Forceps Marks

Some babies are delivered with noticeable bruises on the face or head because medical professionals did not use their forceps properly. This is a somewhat minor injury, but it can be traumatizing nonetheless.

Cephalohematoma

Cephalohematoma occurs when the baby bleeds between their skull bones and the fibrous covering that is above the skull. It manifests hours after delivery in the form of a lump. Although this injury usually heals within a few months, it can cause additional complications such as jaundice.

Facial Paralysis

If medical professionals injure a baby’s facial nerve during delivery, they may suffer from facial paralysis. Often, the injury heals with time. But if the nerve has been torn, surgery may be required to restore function to the face.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

