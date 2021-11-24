What Kinds of Damages Can I Claim After a Truck Accident?

Economic damages are quite straightforward. These represent financial losses such as medical expenses, missed wages, and other out-of-pocket expenses you might have incurred.

Many injured victims wonder how much money their personal injury lawsuit might be worth after a truck accident in McAllen. This is a valid question. After all, you might be dealing with serious injuries that require expensive medical treatments. In addition, your injuries may have prevented you from going to work, and this can create further financial pressure. But in order to figure out how much your personal injury lawsuit is worth, you first need to figure out what kinds of damages you can claim.

In order to assess your damages, it’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Texas. These legal professionals can go over your unique situation and determine which damages you can realistically claim in your lawsuit. A qualified lawyer can make sure that you’re receiving a fair, adequate settlement that reflects the true extent of everything you’ve gone through.

What Are Damages?

Damages represent the suffering that you have been forced to endure as a result of someone else’s negligence. Damages can be either economic or non-economic in nature. Economic damages can be easily quantified, as they represent real, “tangible” financial losses. Non-economic damages are usually more difficult to quantify because they are abstract in nature. These non-economic damages involve the emotional or mental suffering you have endured as a result of the accident. The amount of money you receive from your settlement is a direct reflection of these economic and non-economic damages.

Possible Non-Economic Damages from a Semi-Truck Accident

You may have suffered many different non-economic damages as a result of your truck accident. These damages are broadly referred to as “pain and suffering,” although they can be much more specific in nature. Pain and suffering merely refers to the general emotional hardship you have been forced to endure. But there are many other examples of non-economic damages, including:

PTSD

Loss of consortium

Loss of quality of life

Humiliation

Disfigurement

Economic Damages

Economic damages are quite straightforward. These represent financial losses such as medical expenses, missed wages, and other out-of-pocket expenses you might have incurred. Your settlement provides compensation for these damages, ensuring you can pay for the best medical treatment available while taking the necessary time off work to heal.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the McAllen area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Get in touch with one of these lawyers, and you can approach your lawsuit in a confident, efficient manner. With their help, you can receive compensation for all of your damages, both economic and non-economic. Book your consultation today.