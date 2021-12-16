What Kinds of Health Problems Can Happen from Using Defective CPAP Machines?

Some users of the defective machines have only noticed minor symptoms such as irritation of the throat and eyes, coughing, watering eyes, headaches, and respiratory discomfort when waking up.

West Palm Beach, FL – A large-scale recall of certain CPAP, ventilator, and BiPAP machines happened after serious issues were discovered. The devices in question were made by Philips Respironics, and users can possibly experience very dire health problems in some cases. The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the devices and researching potential problems caused by their use. Anyone who has been using such devices should check the manufacturer’s website to see if they may have been affected, then speak to their doctor. After these steps, it may be necessary to contact an attorney and join one of the lawsuits against Philips.

Causes of health issues

The machines that were recalled developed an issue with foam insulation that was meant to reduce noise and sound from the machines while the user slept. Over time, this insulation actually broke down and started to enter the machine’s airflow, meaning users were at risk for having a toxic foam end up in their respiratory system. Areas with large amounts of heat and humidity are more prone to the foam insulation breaking down. People who have been using a defective CPAP machine for an extended period of time without noticing this problem may be at the highest risk for developing serious health complications.

Types of symptoms

Some users of the defective machines have only noticed minor symptoms such as irritation of the throat and eyes, coughing, watering eyes, headaches, and respiratory discomfort when waking up. It is also possible that some people will experience more consistent respiratory irritation, nausea, and pressure in the upper chest area. Philips had received complaints of these symptoms and others for some time before the recall happened, and there is still research being done to determine exactly which symptoms are the result of the defective CPAP machines versus other potential health problems.

Long term health concerns

After reviewing the health issues, there were concerned doctors who believe that more serious problems may emerge in users in the future. The eyes, skin, and respiratory tract can experience long term irritation or damage. Most importantly, the liver, kidneys, and possibly other organs can develop cancer or permanent damage and injuries from the toxicity of the insulation foam entering the body.

CPAP recall attorneys in Florida

