What Makes for a Successful Brain Injury Claim

In the event of a brain injury, it pays to know that you have a fighting chance of recovering a compensation amount that’s more than enough to cover your losses.

If there’s any part of your body that’s more likely to suffer from severe accidents, it’s your brain. Even slip and fall situations can cause major concussions that could disrupt your brain’s function. The trauma inflicted on your brain could impair cognitive function and may even lead to physical disability. Regardless of the type and nature of the accident you were involved in, when your brain suffers the most damage, taking legal action is an essential part of your recovery.

You have the right to pursue another party for compensation and damages if it’s clear that they were the direct or a contributory cause of the accident. However, even if you think your position is strong, the other side will try to dispute your claim, so you can recover a small amount despite the effects of the injury. They might also get the court to drop your claim altogether and pin the accident on you. You can avoid this by knowing what it takes to build a strong brain injury claim.

Prioritize Immediate Care

Car accidents and any form of physical assault could lead to traumatic brain injuries, some of which may take a long time to manifest. From a medical standpoint, getting checked for underlying head injuries will prevent the onset of severe complications that could get worse if you delay treatment. More importantly, getting immediate care is crucial in establishing the causality of your injuries.

A timely medical record will lead to a stronger claim showing that your brain was indeed harmed during the accident. If you choose to have yourself checked sometime later, it would be easy for the other side to attribute the injury to a separate accident and question the credibility of your claim. Considering this, always ask for a checkup even if you think you’re okay.

Go on Follow-Up Check-ups and Document Your Recovery

Your successive visits to your physician, especially one who handles brain injuries, are crucial to calculating the total cost of your ordeal. For sure, you may have to undergo follow-up CT and MRI scans as well as restorative therapy sessions in case the accident impacted basic motor functions as well as your ability to communicate. Throughout your experience, write down the challenges you face as you recover these skills.

Be transparent when it comes to detailing symptoms such as nausea attacks and nightmares. You should also consider how the accident affected your relationships, finances, and the quality of your life. Documenting all of this, along with the findings of your doctor, is crucial in proving the severity of the accident and its long-term effects, which will further strengthen your claim.

Get a Good Specialized Lawyer for the Job

Once it’s confirmed that you have sustained brain injuries resulting from the actions (or inaction) of an at-fault party, it’s only a matter of gathering the facts and structuring a strong legal position. An experienced personal injury lawyer will stand as your advocate in recovering compensation that reflects your pain and suffering. You just have to search for one that has a proven record in this area of personal injury.

Your best option would be a local brain injury attorney like the Law Offices of Colby Lewis in Houston, which has represented victims of car collisions, construction accidents, and even defective products that have caused memory loss and long-term disability. With their expertise, you can start your legal action right away while the evidence is still fresh and fight for the actual compensation amount you’re entitled to. Your lawyer will also be invaluable in dealing with insurance companies and settlement negotiations where your full recovery is at stake.

Endnote

In the event of a brain injury, it pays to know that you have a fighting chance of recovering a compensation amount that’s more than enough to cover your losses. You just have to put these elements in place for guaranteed victory.