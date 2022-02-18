What Makes Truck Accident Claims So Complicated in Rhode Island?

In truck accidents, there are often many liable parties, including drivers, truck companies, manufacturers, the list goes on and on.

Filing a claim after a truck accident in Rhode Island can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be. From Providence to Cranston, many skilled truck accident attorneys are standing by to help people like you navigate the claims process. What makes truck accident claims more complicated than other vehicle accidents, though? Let’s find out.

Filing insurance claims for truck accidents are typically a more complicated process than other types of claims because there are simply more factors involved. Because of their size, truck accidents often cause more damage and impact a greater number of other vehicles and drivers than a smaller accident between, say, a Chevy Cruz and Honda Civic. In the aftermath of a truck accident, there are also a handful of parties involved, including the truck company, repair companies, passengers, and more. Because of this, there are a lot of steps in the claims process and a lot of rules to follow.

Common Causes Behind Truck Accidents?

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), more than 5,000 large trucks were involved in deadly accidents in 2018. About 2.4% of those happened in Rhode Island. The causes behind these accidents vary, but some of the most common include the following:

Rural area driving: Many rural roads are unlit and poorly maintained. They also tend to be narrow and surrounded by wildlife, like deer, that may wander into the road and cause a collision. Toss in a bit of inclement weather and these roads become even more hazardous. This is perhaps why about 57% of fatal truck accidents happen in rural areas.

Hazardous cargo: Did you know that large trucks are often tasked with transporting hazardous cargo, including explosives, gases, and radioactive materials? When these trucks are involved in accidents, there is an increased risk of fire, injury, and even death.

Fatigue: It’s no secret that truck drivers work long hours, especially today with the driver shortages and supply chain issues gripping the country. Additionally, many drivers work on a deadline, meaning they have a certain time they must arrive at their destination. Unfortunately, driver fatigue happens and contributes to about 30% of fatal truck accidents.

Lack of control: To become a truck driver, you must first undergo specialized training. After all, driving a semi-truck is a bit different than driving a small car, and when a driver loses control of their rig, the results can be catastrophic. According to the FMCSA, more than 20% of fatal truck accidents in 2018 were caused due to a driver losing control.

When filing a claim for a truck accident, several factors will be examined, including liability. In truck accidents, there are often many liable parties, including drivers, truck companies, manufacturers, the list goes on and on. Without an experienced Rhode Island attorney, it may be difficult to determine the responsible party(ies). Truck accident attorneys help gather evidence to support claims and handle communication between the involved parties. Because of this, it is important to contact a truck accident attorney if you’re ever in an accident.