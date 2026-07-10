What Not to Say to Insurance Adjusters After an Accident in Vancouver, WA

Keeping your initial responses limited and factual protects your claim without being uncooperative.

After a car accident in Vancouver, Washington, one of the first calls you may receive is from an insurance adjuster. These professionals work for insurance companies, and their job is to assess claims and limit payouts. What you say during those early conversations can directly affect the outcome of your claim, sometimes in ways that are difficult to reverse later.

Why Adjuster Conversations Carry Legal Weight

Insurance adjusters are trained to ask questions that may shape how your claim is evaluated. They document what you say, and those statements can later be used to dispute liability, minimise your injuries, or reduce the value of your claim. Before speaking with an adjuster, consulting an experienced Vancouver personal injury lawyer can help you better understand your rights under Washington law.

Washington follows a pure comparative fault system under RCW 4.22.005. It means any percentage of fault assigned to you can reduce your compensation by that same proportion. Even casual comments about what you did before or during the crash may affect how liability is assessed and, ultimately, how much compensation you can recover.

Do Not Admit Fault or Apologise

Saying “I’m sorry” or “I didn’t see you” may feel natural after a collision, but adjusters treat these statements as admissions of fault. Washington’s comparative fault rules mean that even partial responsibility can reduce what you recover.

Avoid any language that suggests you were distracted, running late, or uncertain about road conditions. Stick to factual descriptions of the sequence of events without interpreting who caused what.

Avoid Giving a Recorded Statement Too Early

Adjusters frequently ask for a recorded statement shortly after the accident. In Washington, you are generally not required to give a recorded statement to the other driver’s insurer. Your own policy may have cooperation clauses, but those do not automatically require immediate recorded statements without legal guidance.

Early recorded statements are risky because your full injuries may not yet be known. Symptoms from whiplash, soft tissue damage, or traumatic brain injuries can take days or weeks to appear, and locking in a statement too soon may undermine a later claim for those conditions.

Do Not Minimise or Speculate About Your Injuries

Phrases like “I feel fine” or “it’s probably just a bruise” are frequently quoted back in claims disputes. Washington adjusters document these comments as evidence that your injuries are minor or pre-existing.

Decline to give any medical assessment of yourself on the call. Direct all injury-related questions to your treating physician, and let the medical records speak for themselves rather than offering your own interpretation.

Avoid Discussing Your Medical History Unprompted

Adjusters sometimes ask about prior injuries, past surgeries, or existing health conditions. You are not obligated to disclose your full medical history in an initial phone call, and doing so without understanding the legal context can open the door to arguments that your injuries existed before the accident.

Washington law does recognise the “eggshell plaintiff” doctrine, which holds that a defendant takes a victim as they find them. A pre-existing condition does not automatically bar recovery, but you should let legal and medical professionals frame that context rather than volunteering information informally.

Do Not Agree to a Quick Settlement

Insurance companies sometimes offer a fast settlement before you have a full picture of your medical costs, lost wages, or long-term needs. In Washington, once you sign a release, you typically forfeit the right to seek additional compensation even if new damages surface later.

Take time to understand the full scope of your losses before agreeing to any figure. This includes future medical expenses and any impact on your ability to work, both of which require proper documentation before a fair value can be determined.

What You Should Say Instead

Keeping your initial responses limited and factual protects your claim without being uncooperative. Appropriate responses include:

Your name, contact information, and insurance policy number

The date, time, and general location of the accident

A brief, neutral description of the collision without fault language

A statement that you are still receiving medical evaluation

You are not required to fill the silence or answer every question in a single call. It is acceptable to say that you need time to gather information before responding further.

Protecting Your Claim Starts With What You Do Not Say

The period immediately following an accident is when insurance companies gather the most useful information for their defence of a claim. Washington law gives you rights in this process, and understanding those rights before you speak can make a measurable difference in what you ultimately recover. Staying factual, limiting early disclosures, and seeking legal guidance before recorded statements are the most practical steps you can take to protect your position.

About

Founded in 2005, Philbrook Law has fought for thousands of people facing life-changing injuries and unexpected hardships. We are a full-service law firm built on compassion, accountability, and a relentless pursuit of justice. Putting our clients’ goals first, we stand by real people with real problems—holding negligent parties accountable and helping our clients find a path forward, no matter the challenge.