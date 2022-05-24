What Requirements Must Be Met to Become a U.S. citizen in Pennsylvania?

After the naturalization paperwork is filed, the person will need to be fingerprinted and interviewed by federal employees of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The final step in the immigration process for someone who has a green card is to obtain their U.S. citizenship. There are specific requirements to do so, and there are multiple steps that must be done properly before the federal government will give a person their naturalization documents. In most cases, it is best for someone seeking citizenship in Pennsylvania and other states to have their immigration lawyer help them with these crucial final steps to avoid delays and other problems.

Getting a green card

A green card is an important document that allows someone to become a permanent resident of the United States, and they can also work wherever they want with a green card. The benefits that this status gives the green card holder are fairly similar to having full citizenship. The government maintains a list of people who are eligible for green cards. This includes those who have certain work authorization based on skills and education, family members of U.S. citizens, asylum seekers, those who are working with certain international or religious organizations, and victims of certain crimes.

Naturalization forms

The federal government requires anyone who is planning on becoming a citizen to fill out an N-400 form, which is also known as the application for naturalization. This document also needs to be accompanied by pictures and other supporting documents that prove the person’s eligibility for citizenship. A fee is also required for the government to process the documents.

Fingerprints and an interview

After the naturalization paperwork is filed, the person will need to be fingerprinted and interviewed by federal employees of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The process to take fingerprints and formally identify the person is done through a biometrics appointment that is scheduled on the applicant’s behalf. After this biometrics appointment, along with the completed processing of the naturalization forms, the applicant can be formally interviewed. This interview includes questioning at a scheduled time and date with employees of citizenship and immigration.

Notice of approval and the oath of citizenship

The last step is when the applicant receives notice of whether their naturalization forms have been approved or not. If the application has been granted, the applicant receives notice about when and where they can take their oath of citizenship and become a full citizen of the United States. A U.S. citizen has certain rights and privileges that do not extend to green card holders.

