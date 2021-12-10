What Sexual Harassment Policy Applies to Government Workers in Manchester?

All New Hampshire government offices and employers will have either a human resources administrator or director of division personnel who is responsible for taking complaints.

Manchester, NH – While sexual harassment is illegal under various federal and state laws, New Hampshire has adopted a specific sexually harassment policy that applies to state workers in Manchester and other cities within the state. Victims who work for the government can review this policy with their employer to gain a better understanding of the specific harassment policy that applies to them. If legal action becomes necessary, there are attorneys who can assist with the process to bring a civil lawsuit or take other actions.

Illegal conduct

The main type of conduct that is illegal under the state policy is when unwelcoming sexual physical contact, verbal threats, or sexual requests are made a condition of the person’s employment, the person is told they must submit to the requests, or these actions are pervasive enough to create a hostile work environment.

While directly asking for sexual favors may be enough to file a harassment lawsuit, in situations where the victim alleges a hostile work environment, they must show that the illegal conduct was pervasive. These kinds of inquiries can become very fact intensive, and there will need to be an analysis to determine whether the conduct in question is legally actionable or not.

Making formal complaints

All New Hampshire government offices and employers will have either a human resources administrator or director of division personnel who is responsible for taking complaints. The victim is allowed to move further up the chain of command if their direct supervisor is responsible for the harassment and they need to report the behavior to someone else. All those in supervisory positions also have a mandatory requirement to notify human resources or a personnel director of retaliation against workers who have reported harassment and incidents of sexual harassment that they have noticed.

There is a confidential investigation process that must be followed by the relevant parties within the department’s administration. This means that the complaint will be investigated thoroughly enough to make a decision on its merits and act accordingly. The fact that all complaints need to be treated seriously and go through this procedure minimizes the likelihood that a worker will have their complaints ignored or continue to be harassed.

Notice of sexual harassment policies

The state is required to give written notice of the policy that applies to each worker, and workspaces are required to have posters with relevant information about harassment displayed in a conspicuous location.

Legal help in New Hampshire

