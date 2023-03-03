What Should Happen Immediately After the Accident Has Taken Place?

If your injuries are very severe, you may be able to get money for pain and suffering. Keep a journal of anything you are going through emotionally. You should also save any bills for psychiatric treatment that you have needed.

Although getting into an accident is very upsetting, there are certain things that a person must do immediately after the crash to have a successful insurance claim.

According to Howell LLP – Car Accident Lawyer Woodland Hills, California is an at-fault state when it comes to insurance. This means that the person who caused the accident must pay its associated bills. Hence, If you’ve been injured due to somebody else’s negligence, it is very important to collect evidence at the scene.

Documenting a Collision

Whenever you have a car crash, it is important to pull over to the side of the road and see if anyone is injured. If there is significant damage to either vehicle or if there are any injuries at all, you must contact the police. You must wait for the officer to arrive as well.

Once the officer arrives at the scene, they will ask you a series of questions. Remember that you do not have to answer them. You should never admit to guilt at the scene even if you think you caused the accident. There may be factors of which you are unaware.

You should get the names and numbers of anyone who may have seen the accident. You should also take pictures if you can. Be sure to exchange contact and insurance information with any of the other drivers involved in the crash.

If there are businesses in the area, you should ask if they have security cameras. You should also make note of the traffic cameras in the area. A videotape can serve as powerful evidence in a courtroom.

If an ambulance arrives you should allow the paramedics to treat you. If they tell you you need to go to the hospital, you should always go. Visit your doctor even if you feel just fine, some injuries are not immediately apparent.

Save Your Bills

Remember to make a copy of every medical bill that you get including bills for physical therapy and alternative treatments such as massages. Get your doctor and physical therapist to write you full reports.

Save receipts for any medications that you take whether they are prescription or non-prescription. If you require help around the house, you should also save a copy of the bills for maid services. If you are unable to drive, you should save any receipts for ride share services that you needed.

Missed Work Time

If you have missed time away from work, you should have your boss write you a letter stating the number of hours you have missed and any amount of wages you have lost. If you are self-employed, you can write your own letter, but be sure to back it up with tax returns and ledgers from your business.

Non-Monetary Damages

If your injuries are very severe, you may be able to get money for pain and suffering. Keep a journal of anything you are going through emotionally. You should also save any bills for psychiatric treatment that you have needed.

Getting injured in an accident is one of life’s most difficult experiences. When you collect the proper documentation, you should be able to get the compensation you need to move on with your life.