What Should People Who Worked at Camp Lejeune Know About Potential Health Problems?

Traverse City, MI – There have been a number of troubling discoveries related to Camp LeJeune in North Carolina for the last several years. Anyone who was at the facility should review some basic information to decide if they need to take further action.

Why is the government facing Camp LeJeune facing lawsuits?

Camp LeJeune is a facility that has been in use by the United States Marine Corps since the 1940s. Several decades after the facility was being used for various operations, research had shown that various compounds which were unsafe were in the drinking and bathing water. There was likely a span of at least thirty years from the 1950s through the 1980s where many individuals who lived and worked at Camp LeJeune had been exposed to these toxic materials in the water. Even when information about harmful chemicals and radioactive materials in the water was discovered, there were alleged attempts by the government to hide this information for several more years until the danger at Camp LeJeune became public knowledge.

What contaminants have been identified?

Materials such as Benzene and Vinyl Chloride had been found in the water supply due to their use in military operations and a dry cleaning facility, and these chemicals and other contaminants in the area are known to cause cancer and other health problems in some individuals. A fuel spill that happened in 1979 had also likely caused additional contamination of the water and ground for several more years. It was found that both active duty military personnel and civilians living and working in the area may have been exposed.

Who is eligible to take legal action?

People who were working or living in or around Camp LeJeune at any time from 1953 to 1987 could have been exposed to these dangers and experienced health problems. Even those who were only in the area for a short period of time could have been affected. It is important for anyone who has concerns about health problems related to Camp LeJeune to contact an attorney and see if they are eligible to file a lawsuit for their healthcare bills and attempt to seek any additional damages available. Congress has also passed a bill in August of 2022 that sets aside additional benefits for veterans who may have been affected.

Additional advice about the Camp LeJeune water contamination lawsuits

