What Steps are Required to File a Valid Workers Compensation Claim in Annapolis?

Annapolis, MD – The workers compensation system in Maryland and every other state is meant to help workers who were injured on the job in any kind of legitimate accident. All employers are required to carry insurance to assist in these situations, and the victim will be paid a percentage of their wages and they become eligible for other forms of help as they recover. However, in order for the claim to actually be paid out, the worker must be sure to follow certain steps. It is recommended for anyone who is going through this process to get help from a lawyer with experience in work injury claims.

Reporting the incident to the employer

Any injured worker should let their employer know that they were hurt on the job as soon as possible after the accident. The claim process cannot start until the employer is notified, and there may be additional documentation and procedures that need to be followed properly, otherwise the claim will be denied. During the employer’s investigation, they may also want to view the accident scene, the worker’s specific injury, and require a drug test to ensure that the worker was not impaired and in violation of company policy during their injury.

Ensuring that the accident happened while performing standard job duties

Workers are covered under the workers compensation insurance system as long as they were hurt while engaged in some kind of standard job duty. This normally excludes things that happen during a commute before or after the work day started, injuries that happen on break time, or if a worker was engaged in some kind of misconduct when the incident happened. This means that most people who were actively working should not have much to worry about, although it may be necessary for an attorney to ensure that the employer is complying with this rule and not attempting to deny a legitimate claim.

Verification by an independent doctor

For the workers compensation claim to be approved, a doctor will have to view the patient and confirm that they have suffered from a legitimate injury that affects their ability to work as normal. This is to prevent malingering, or the act of faking an injury to receive benefits or avoid work. This doctor will be chosen by the employer’s insurance company, and the worker must attend the examination in order for their claim to be completed.

More information from a local workers comp firm

