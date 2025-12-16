What Strange Laws Are Still On the Books in Alabama

Most people will never have to worry about these laws. But if you live in Alabama, it’s fun (and a little shocking) to know some rules could technically get you fined or arrested.

Alabama has some of the weirdest laws you can imagine. Some are old, some are specific to a town, and some are just downright bizarre. People can still get in trouble for stuff they wouldn’t even think was a law. Alabama’s law books are full of surprises.

Alabama is a state in the southeastern U.S., full of history and culture. Its capital, Montgomery, is famous for landmarks like Martin Luther King Jr.’s church and the Rosa Parks Museum, dedicated to civil rights heroes. Birmingham has the 16th Street Baptist Church, now a museum, which played a big part in the Civil Rights Movement.

The state has about 5.158 million people, a state bird called the Northern Flicker, and a state flower, the camellia. Alabama is known for music, the outdoors, and Southern traditions. But hidden in all that charm are weird laws in Alabama that make you scratch your head and wonder, “Why would anyone make that a law?”

Why Does Alabama Have These Strange Laws?

A lot of these laws are super old. They go back to when Alabama had open ranges, horse-drawn carriages, and no cars. Some were made to stop chaos, say, stopping people from luring cattle onto railroad tracks.

Others were meant to keep towns safe, clean, or proper by old standards. Over time, society changed, but the laws didn’t always get removed. So now they’re just… odd.

What Are Some of the Strangest Laws in Alabama?

Okay, so let’s get right on to the strangest reasons you can get in trouble with the law for in Alabama:

You Cannot Put Salt on Railroad Tracks

This law actually had a serious reason. Alabama used to let cows roam free, and some sneaky people would use salt on the tracks to lure sick or injured cattle.

Trains would hit the cows, and then railroad companies had to pay for the dead animals. Today, it’s still technically a crime, and yes, it can be punished by death.

You Cannot Impersonate a Priest

Halloween costumes, beware. Pretending to be a priest or clergy member is considered a misdemeanor. The law wants to keep religious services respectful.

You Cannot Wear a Fake Mustache in Church

If a fake mustache makes people laugh, it’s technically illegal in church. Weird, right? But the law is there to keep worship serious and distraction-free.

In Mobile, You Cannot Use Confetti

Mobile, Alabama, is famous for Mardi Gras. But the city made it illegal to use non-biodegradable confetti on the streets. They wanted to keep things clean. Technically, this law still exists, though there was an amendment in 2018.

Ice Cream Cones in Back Pockets Are Forbidden

Back in the day, people would put ice cream cones in their back pockets to lure horses away. This was basically a sneaky way to steal a horse. Today, it’s still illegal, so keep your cones visible.

Driving the Wrong Way Down a One-Way Street Is Okay… With a Lantern

Yes, you read that right. If you’re on a one-way street, you can drive the wrong way… as long as you have a lantern on your vehicle. This law comes from horse-and-buggy times when lanterns were headlights.

Bear Wrestling Matches Are Illegal

Alabama made it illegal to organize, attend, or make money from bear wrestling. That’s a Class B felony. Pretty straightforward.

Dominoes Cannot Be Played on Sundays

Some laws were meant to enforce religious observance. In Alabama, playing dominoes on Sundays was once illegal.

Driving Blindfolded Is Illegal

It seems obvious now, but Alabama law made it a crime to drive while blindfolded. Yep, some people really needed the reminder.

Bathing in City Fountains Is Not Allowed

In Mobile, it’s illegal to bathe in public fountains. Probably to stop chaos and keep fountains clean.

Selling Peanuts After Sundown on Wednesdays Is Banned

Lee County passed this law a long time ago. No one knows exactly why, but it stuck.

Why Do These Laws Still Exist?

Even though most of these laws aren’t enforced today, they haven’t been removed. Legislators often didn’t bother repealing old rules because nobody was really getting in trouble. So the laws just hang around like weird decorations in the legal system.

Some exist because society’s priorities have changed. Horse-drawn carriages are gone. Bear wrestling is mostly history. Dominoes can now be played freely. But the laws themselves? Still in the books.

Most people will never have to worry about these laws. But if you live in Alabama, it’s fun (and a little shocking) to know some rules could technically get you fined or arrested.