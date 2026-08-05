What to Do After a Car Accident in Corsicana, Texas

Texas follows a modified comparative fault rule, sometimes called the 51% bar. If you are found more than 50% responsible for the crash, you recover nothing.

Corsicana sits at one of the busiest crossroads in North Texas. Interstate 45 carries a constant stream of traffic between Dallas and Houston, while U.S. Highway 287, State Highway 31, and State Highway 22 funnel commuters, farm equipment, and commercial trucks through Navarro County every day. For local drivers, that mix of high-speed interstate traffic and rural two-lane highways creates real risk — and when a crash happens, the minutes and days that follow can shape everything that comes after.

If you or a family member has been hurt in a wreck in Corsicana, here is what you need to know about protecting your health, your evidence, and your legal rights under Texas law.

Why Corsicana Sees So Many Serious Crashes

Navarro County’s crash profile is driven by its geography. I-45 is one of the deadliest corridors in Texas, and the stretch through Corsicana combines 75 mph speed limits with heavy 18-wheeler traffic moving freight between two of the largest metro areas in the country. Off the interstate, highways like SH-31 and SH-22 present a different danger: undivided lanes, rural intersections, and limited lighting at night.

Common causes of Corsicana-area crashes include:

Speeding on I-45 , especially through the Richland and Rice corridors south of town

, especially through the Richland and Rice corridors south of town Distracted driving , which Texas law prohibits but remains a leading factor statewide

, which Texas law prohibits but remains a leading factor statewide Commercial truck collisions , given the volume of freight traffic on I-45 and US-287

, given the volume of freight traffic on I-45 and US-287 Failure to yield at rural intersections on farm-to-market roads throughout Navarro County

on farm-to-market roads throughout Navarro County Impaired driving, particularly on weekend nights

Steps to Take Immediately After a Crash

1. Call 911 and get medical attention. Even if you feel fine, adrenaline can mask injuries. Soft-tissue damage, concussions, and internal injuries often surface hours or days later. A same-day medical record also becomes important evidence.

2. Get the crash report. In Corsicana, crashes are typically investigated by the Corsicana Police Department, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, or Texas DPS troopers, depending on where the wreck occurred. The officer’s CR-3 crash report can be purchased through TxDOT’s online Crash Report system about ten days after the incident.

3. Document the scene. Photograph vehicle damage, skid marks, road conditions, and any visible injuries. Get names and phone numbers for witnesses before they leave.

4. Be careful with insurance adjusters. The other driver’s insurer may call quickly with a settlement offer or a request for a recorded statement. You are not required to give one, and early offers rarely account for the full scope of medical treatment, lost wages, or long-term impairment.

5. Watch the deadlines. Texas generally gives injury victims two years from the date of the crash to file a lawsuit under the statute of limitations. Waiting too long can also mean losing access to critical evidence — surveillance footage gets overwritten, vehicles get repaired or scrapped, and witness memories fade.

How Texas Fault Rules Affect Your Claim

Texas follows a modified comparative fault rule, sometimes called the 51% bar. If you are found more than 50% responsible for the crash, you recover nothing; if you are 50% or less at fault, your recovery is reduced by your percentage of responsibility. Insurance companies know this, and shifting blame onto the injured driver is one of the most common tactics used to reduce payouts.

This is one reason legal representation matters early. A thorough investigation — crash reconstruction, black-box data from commercial trucks, cell phone records, and witness statements — can make the difference in how fault is allocated. An experienced Corsicana car accident lawyer can preserve that evidence before it disappears and deal with the insurance companies so you can focus on recovery.

What Compensation May Be Available

Depending on the facts of the case, Texas law allows injured crash victims to pursue compensation for:

Medical bills, both past and future

Lost wages and diminished earning capacity

Physical pain and mental anguish

Physical impairment and disfigurement

Property damage

In cases involving a death, surviving family members may have claims under the Texas wrongful death and survival statutes. Every case is different, and no attorney can guarantee a particular result — but understanding what the law allows is the first step toward evaluating your options.

When to Contact a Lawyer

Not every fender-bender requires an attorney. But if any of the following apply, a consultation is worth your time:

You or a passenger required medical treatment beyond a single ER visit

The crash involved a commercial truck, delivery vehicle, or company car

The insurance company is disputing fault or delaying your claim

The at-fault driver was uninsured or underinsured

A family member died in the crash

Most personal injury firms, including Husain Law + Associates, offer free consultations and work on a contingency fee basis — meaning attorney’s fees are only owed if the firm recovers compensation for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long do I have to file a car accident claim in Texas? Generally two years from the date of the crash, though exceptions exist. Claims involving government vehicles or entities can have much shorter notice deadlines, so it’s wise to act quickly.

How do I get my Corsicana crash report? CR-3 reports are available through TxDOT’s Crash Report Online Purchase System, typically about ten days after the crash. Your attorney can also obtain it for you.

What if I was partially at fault? Under Texas’s modified comparative fault rule, you can still recover damages as long as you were not more than 50% responsible. Your recovery is reduced by your share of fault.

How much does a car accident lawyer cost? Most Texas injury firms work on contingency, so attorney’s fees come out of the recovery rather than your pocket. Ask about how case expenses are handled during your consultation, as fee structures vary.