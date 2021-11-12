What to Do After Being Hit by a Car in Arizona

If you can, you should move out of harm’s way. In some situations, this might be the first thing you should do.

Being hit by a car is probably one of the worst things that can happen in everyday life. Most of us in Arizona don’t ever think about it, but it could happen to you. At that moment, you may be overcome with shock. You may be suffering from head injuries, which could prevent you from thinking clearly. You could be unable to move. These factors can all prevent you from doing much after being hit, but you can still take stock of your situation and act in a logical manner. So what are you supposed to do after being hit by a car?

If you have already suffered injuries after a pedestrian accident, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Arizona. These legal professionals can help you file a lawsuit against negligent parties. This can help you recover a substantial settlement, which provides compensation for any damages you might have suffered. These might include medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more.

Call 9-11

Of course, your lawyer shouldn’t be the very first person you call after being struck by a car. Instead, you should dial 9-11. If you can reach for your phone and dial the number, you can limit the severity of your injuries by ensuring that first responders arrive as soon as possible. Remember, your medical well-being is the number one priority here. Focus on this first, and put legal matters to the side for the time being.

Move Out of Harm’s Way

If you can, you should move out of harm’s way. In some situations, this might be the first thing you should do. While lying still can limit the extent of your injuries, there’s no sense in exposing yourself to further harm. Make sure you’re in a safe spot, and then rest until the first responders arrive.

Act Logically

After an incident such as this, you will undergo something called a “fight-or-flight response.” This is when your body floods your bloodstream with adrenaline in order to prepare you for a potentially dangerous and life-threatening situation. This biological response can make you act irrationally. You might have an urge to become violent. You might even have an urge to run away from the scene. But you must act logically. Keep the driver at the scene of the crash without becoming violent, and mentally log as many details of the crash as you can. Memorize certain details if possible, such as license plate numbers.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

When you’ve received the necessary medical treatment, you should start thinking about legal representation. If you’ve been searching the Arizona area for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney, look no further than Schmidt Law Group. In the past, we have helped numerous injury victims who have suffered tremendously in various accidents. We have also assisted pedestrians who have been injured by vehicles. Book your consultation today, and we can discuss the unique circumstances of your situation.