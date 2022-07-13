What to Do if a Family Member Dies in a Truck Accident

Family members can receive compensation for things like funeral costs and missed future wages.

Losing a family member is always a terrible experience. But what happens if you know someone else was to blame for their passing? This can make it even more difficult to grieve and achieve a sense of closure. Unfortunately, truck accidents are responsible for thousands of deaths across the United States each year, and Minnesota has certainly seen its fair share. Each one of those victims was a mother, a daughter, a son, a father, an uncle, a grandmother – a valued family member. So how can you pursue justice if your family member has lost their life in one of these accidents?

Your first step should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident lawyer in Minneapolis. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation and determine the best course of action. In many cases, they will recommend that you move ahead with a lawsuit. This will not only help you hold negligent parties accountable, but it can also provide you with a considerable amount of money in the form of a settlement.

Wrongful Death Lawsuits Explained

A wrongful death lawsuit is a type of personal injury lawsuit. Instead of being filed by the victim, the lawsuit is instead filed by their family members. These family members move forward with legal action on behalf of the deceased victim as they try to recover compensation and hold negligent parties accountable. In many ways, this type of lawsuit moves forward in exactly the same way as a typical personal injury claim.

The only real difference is that the compensation is passed to the family rather than the victim. The nature of the compensation may also differ slightly. For example, family members can receive compensation for things like funeral costs and missed future wages. The latter can be especially helpful for single parents who are left alone to raise children on limited wages. If you lose a loved one in a truck accident, you should explore your options for filing a wrongful death claim.

Recent Minnesota Truck Fatalities

There have been a number of recent fatalities due to truck accidents in Minnesota. In February of 2022, a 29-year-old victim lost their life due to a collision with a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder of a highway1. That month, another motorist lost their life in Minneapolis after a pick up truck collided with a semi-truck2.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Lawyer?

If you’ve lost a loved one in a truck accident, you’re probably wondering: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The answer is simple: Major cities like Minneapolis are filled with qualified, experienced truck accident attorneys who can help you pursue justice in a confident, efficient manner. Get in touch with one of these lawyers right away, and you can strive for the best possible results and receive adequate compensation for the loss of your loved one.

