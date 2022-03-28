What to Do if You are in a Truck Accident in Cleveland

Get medical attention right away, even if you don’t think your injuries are very serious.

Cleveland, OH – Ohio is high on the list of the ten states with the most fatal truck accidents in the US. In 2017, for instance, there were 140 fatal truck crashes. Each year, thousands of Ohio residents are injured in accidents involving a semi or an 18-wheeler, and in most cases those are catastrophic injuries that cause significant damages. One of the main challenges these people are faced with is that most of them don’t know there’s a huge difference between a regular collision and an accident involving a commercial vehicle when it comes to filing a personal injury claim.

In a collision between two passenger cars it is much easier to determine who is liable for damages. In a truck accident, you can have more than one party who is liable for damages, but you won’t know that unless you contact a seasoned Cleveland truck accident lawyer and have them review your case.

Steps to take if you are in a truck accident in Ohio

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, you might be in shock and confused, but even under those circumstances you need to keep in mind that you might want to get damages at some point. Here’s what you need to do to maximize your chance of a successful outcome for your claim.