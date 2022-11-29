What to Do If You Cause a Car Accident

After a car accident occurs, it will be vital that you use your good judgment and common sense until your case is resolved.

When you are driving down the road, you never expect to be involved in a car accident, much less actually cause one yourself. Unfortunately, this can happen to you in the blink of an eye. Once it does, it will be easy for you to panic and make critical mistakes that could impact you now and in the future. Should you cause a car accident, always take these steps at once.

Stay at the Scene

When you cause a car accident, you should never make the mistake of leaving the scene by driving away. If you do, this automatically makes you a hit-and-run driver. When police catch up to you, you will be arrested and face numerous felony charges. Instead of this, always stay at the scene until police and other first responders arrive.

Don’t Say You’re Sorry

Though saying you are sorry for the accident will be the first thing you believe you should say, it is actually the last thing you should ever say in this situation. While you can express concern for anyone who is injured, saying you are sorry makes it sound as if you are already admitting guilt for what happened. To make sure your legal rights will be protected in this situation, always say as little as you can until you have spoken with and hired a car accident lawyer.

Document the Accident Scene

If you have the ability to do so, take out your smartphone and start documenting the accident scene as much as possible. This should include taking pictures of damage sustained by all vehicles, including yours, as well as any visible injuries you or others may have suffered. Also make note of any skid marks, traffic lights, or speed limit or stop signs nearby, since they may be important. Remember, even if you believe you caused the accident, the other driver may also be at fault.

Don’t Go It Alone

Finally, never assume that you can handle all the details that come with a car accident on your own. Even if you were primarily responsible for the accident, this does not mean you may not deserve compensation to pay your medical bills and replace your lost income. Once you hire a car accident lawyer, let them speak on your behalf to insurance companies and others associated with the case.

After a car accident occurs, it will be vital that you use your good judgment and common sense until your case is resolved. By doing so, you can emerge in much better shape legally and financially than you anticipated.