What to Do if You’re a DUI Victim in Ohio?

If a victim decides to sue a drunk driver for damages, they can seek compensation to help cover the cost of any medical bills associated with the accident.

Car accidents aren’t pleasant for anyone, especially the victim. They’re even more unpleasant when the accident is caused by a drunk driver. What are your rights as a victim in drunk driving accidents? If you were injured or your property was damaged due to a drunk driver, there are insurance and legal questions to tackle. It can be a lot to navigate on your own. Fortunately, there are skilled DUI attorneys in Cleveland, Ohio with experience handling DUI cases and helping victims get the justice they deserve.

Having an experienced attorney on your side can ensure you get compensation for any injuries or damage sustained in a DUI auto accident. An attorney can also help on the legal side by filing a lawsuit on your behalf to hold the driver’s negligent and illegal actions accountable. What qualifies as drunk driving in Cleveland, Ohio, though? Are there different laws and definitions on the books that set Cleveland apart from other cities?

Drunk Driving in Ohio

Drunk driving is not only a problem in Cleveland but throughout the state and country as a whole. In Ohio, there are thousands of drunk driving incidents each year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Just like in other states, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal. When drivers are pulled over on suspicion of DUI, they often undergo a breath, blood, or urine test to check their alcohol content. Depending on the test results, drivers may face prison time, fines, loss of license, or other penalties. When intoxicated drivers cause auto accidents, they may also be held responsible for property damages and injuries caused to other drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

The penalties for drunk driving are severe because the consequences can be deadly and are totally avoidable with smart decision-making. Because they’re avoidable, DUI accidents are especially tragic for anyone hurt in an accident, whether it be another driver, pedestrian, or other victims. Fortunately, attorneys throughout Cleveland and beyond specialize in DUI cases and can help victims hold drunk drivers accountable for their actions.

If a victim decides to sue a drunk driver for damages, they can seek compensation to help cover the cost of any medical bills associated with the accident. They can also seek compensation to cover the cost of auto repairs. DUI attorneys can also educate victims on dram shop liability.

What is Dram Shop Liability

Dram shop liability is an Ohio law that allows victims of drunk driving accidents to go after establishments and servers (dram shops) that served alcohol to the driver accused of drunk driving. Dram shops include establishments like restaurants, bars, and even liquor stores. The law is designed to hold establishments accountable for negligently allowing drivers to drink too much before getting behind the wheel. If a dram shop is linked to a DUI accident, that establishment can be held liable for any resulting injuries.

If you need help navigating what to do in the aftermath of a DUI accident, contact one of the experienced DUI attorneys in Cleveland, Ohio today. Having the right representation on your side can make a difference and ensure you get the compensation needed to help cover medical and insurance costs. A skilled attorney can help explain the process of filing a lawsuit against the driver or dram shop and may be able to help you with punitive damages.