What to Do if You’re Hit by a Car in a Crosswalk

When you are out enjoying a bike ride or walking, the last thing on your mind may be getting struck by a vehicle. When pedestrian accidents happen, victims are entitled to compensation in a state personal injury lawsuit, says RileyCate, LLC in Fishers, IN, an attorney representing pedestrian accident victims. In 2020 in Indiana, pedestrians and bicyclists represented less than one percent of people in car crashes, but they made up 14 percent of Indiana’s total traffic fatalities.

Call 911

Immediately after your accident, you should call 911 to report the accident to the police. Have a witness call 911 if you cannot due to your injuries. You must tell the dispatcher where the accident occurred. When the police ask you for a statement, they want you to tell them what you recall seeing and hearing before the accident. Do not blame the other driver or admit to fault.

Get Contact Information

You will need to get the contact information for not only the driver that hit you but any passengers in their vehicle since they were witnesses to your crosswalk accident. You should also get the contact information of any other witnesses that were nearby. It’s important to get their:

Names

Addresses

Email addresses

Phone numbers

You also need to get the auto insurance information from the driver of the car and their driver’s license number.

Capture Photographic Evidence

Take pictures and videos of where the accident occurred if you can, or have a witness take them for you. This is the only time that the accident scene will ever look this way, and images are indisputable evidence in car accident cases. So take wide angle shots of the entire accident scene and the crosswalk where it happened, and then take close-up photos that detail your injuries and the license plate number.

Seek Medical Attention Right Away

Common pedestrian accident injuries include broken bones, road rash, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and internal injuries. You should see a doctor right away even if you don’t feel like you have an injury because it’s likely that you do but may not notice it yet. Just like you may not feel sore after the gym until the next day, some injuries take several hours or a few days before presenting symptoms that can be painful and distressing. A doctor can order X-rays and scans to check you.

Hire an Attorney

If you have been hit by a car on a crosswalk, then you need to speak to an experienced pedestrian accident attorney. They will investigate your claim, speak to the insurance company on your behalf and guide you through the legal process. Their goal is to make the process as stress-free as possible so that you can focus on moving forward and recovering.

Why do accidents happen at crosswalks?

Crosswalk accidents happen because drivers are distracted or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or they can happen because of poor crosswalk design and maintenance. Turning vehicles, road construction, bad weather, and wearing dark clothes at night can also contribute to pedestrian accidents. Whether you are driving or walking, always look before using a crosswalk or turning.