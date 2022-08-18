What Types of Damages Can a Dog Bite Lawsuit Cover?

By understanding the types of damages available, you can be sure that you are getting the compensation you deserve.

If a dog has bitten you, you may be wondering what types of damage you can receive. Many people think that they can only sue for medical expenses, but there are actually a wide variety of costs you may recover.

According to the CDC, over half of dog bite victims require medical attention, so it is essential to know your options. Some of the most common damages available in a dog bite lawsuit include medical expenses, pain and suffering, and property damage.

Medical Expenses

This is the most obvious type of damage that can be recovered in a dog bite lawsuit. If a dog has bitten you, you may have incurred significant medical expenses, including hospitalization, surgery, and rehabilitation.

You should keep your medical bills and records to document your injury. Also, if you have been forced to miss work because of your injuries, you may be able to recover lost wages as well.

This damage can also include future medical expenses if you require ongoing treatment. According to experts, the average cost of a dog bite injury is over $18,000. However, the award you receive will depend entirely on the specifics of your case, and each case is unique.

Pain and Suffering

Pain and suffering damages are intended to compensate a victim for the physical and emotional anguish they have suffered. If you have been left with scars or disfigurement, you may be able to recover damages for the physical pain that you have suffered.

Additionally, if you have experienced emotional trauma, such as anxiety or depression, you may be able to recover damages for the mental pain and suffering that you have endured. Many dogs bite victims have post-traumatic stress disorder, which can be extremely debilitating.

If you were attacked by a dog, contact a local Charleston dog bite lawyer to help file for damages. An attorney can offer personalized legal assistance in pursuing compensation.

Property Damage

If a dog damages your property, you may be able to sue for the cost of repairs. This type of damage is most common when a dog bites through a fence or destroys something in your home. If you have incurred property damage due to a dog bite, you should save any receipts or estimates to document the repair cost.

Several states also allow victims to recover the value of their property if it is permanently damaged or destroyed. In addition, this type of damage can also include the cost of cleaning up after a dog attack.

Wrongful Death

If a dog bite victim dies as a result of their injuries, their family may be able to recover damages through a wrongful death lawsuit. This type of lawsuit can be brought by the victim’s spouse, children, or parents. It is important to note that many states have strict laws regarding who can bring a wrongful death lawsuit.

If you have lost a loved one to a dog bite, you should speak to an experienced attorney to see if you are eligible to file a wrongful death lawsuit. They will be able to guide you through the process and help you recover the damages you need.

Punitive Damages

Punitive damages are not available in every state, but they may be an option if the dog owner acted with gross negligence or intentionally harmed you. Punitive damages punish the wrongdoer and deter others from engaging in similar behavior.

If you believe you may be entitled to punitive damages, you should speak to an experienced personal injury attorney. They will be able to evaluate your case and determine if punitive damages are available. Also, punitive damages can be very large, so it is worth investigating whether they are an option in your case.

Get the Compensation You Need

By understanding the types of damages available, you can be sure that you are getting the compensation you deserve. If a dog has injured you, contact an experienced personal injury attorney to see what type of damages you may receive. They will be able to evaluate your case and help you recover the compensation that you need.