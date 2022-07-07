What Types of Visas are Available for Workers in New Hampshire?

People from certain countries are given the option of staying in the U.S. for ninety days or less for the purposes of working or tourism without a visa.

Manchester, NH – A visa is essentially a type of work authorization that allows someone who is not a U.S. citizen to legally find a job or attend a school in the country. This documentation is required for anyone who plans on staying and working in the United States for any length of time. Because there are many different classifications, and the worker needs to have the right kind of visa, it is important for anyone applying to get legal help from an immigration attorney to ensure that they navigate the process to get their visa correctly.

Lists of work classifications

The Social Security Administration lists several different visa classifications that correspond with a letter and a number. Each classification corresponds with a particular type of work. For example, an F-1 visa is for academic purposes, while an H1-B visa is for a temporary worker. There are many different worker, student, business, and religious purpose visas classified under this letter system.

How does an applicant get their visa?

There are specific conditions that the person must meet depending on their situation and the type of visa that they need. In many cases, the employer that wants the worker to be a part of their company will have to file a petition with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. As an example, if the employer wanted a temporary worker to get their H1-B visa, they need to show that the person has specific education and skills, that there is a lack of qualified U.S. applicants, and the visa can only last a maximum of three years. As this example shows, the qualifications for getting the visa are often very specific to the type of work that the person will be doing. Each type of visa also has a different duration of time attached, which means the worker may have a much longer or shorter stay depending on their industry.

If the person is seeking the rights to permanently stay and work in the United States, they should actually look into applying for a green card rather than a visa. The green card provides more long term rights than a temporary work visa.

Short term visas

People from certain countries are given the option of staying in the U.S. for ninety days or less for the purposes of working or tourism without a visa. Anyone who needs very short term work permission can ask their attorney if they are eligible to conduct business without a visa.

Additional information about immigration issues

