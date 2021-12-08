What Will Make an Employer Liable for Sexual Harassment in Kentucky?

When certain individuals are constantly taunted, harassed, or insulted based on their gender or sex, this is a clear case of sexual harassment.

Lexington, KY – Employers should take steps to avoid sexual harassment issues in their workplaces. If a lawsuit is filed, this can result in financial liability and damage to the company’s reputation. Much of the process to avoid liability for harassment involves trying to educate workers, detect harassment as soon as it happens, and prevent future issues. However, there are still many workplaces in Kentucky and other states that do not take these matters seriously enough.

Unchecked authority from those in supervisory positions

One of the most common ways that harassment happens in workplaces is when a manager or supervisor is allowed to exploit their workers by asking for sexual favors or other means. If the employer allows this kind of behavior to go on, and they do not adequately look into complaints, it is likely that they will have to pay the victim’s damages. Federal laws impose liability on employers in these cases where a victim is terminated or lost wages unless they can prove that they made a reasonable and quick attempt to end the problematic behavior, and the victim was unreasonable in accepting any help or measures offered by the employer.

Lack of information and training

If a worker is never told about sexual harassment laws and given specific training, they may not realize that they are doing anything wrong when they commit harassment. This is why it is important for employers to develop a written harassment policy and conduct regular training sessions. There should be mandatory training for all new hires, and it is also recommended for employees to receive some kind of regular instruction and training about sexual harassment.

Allowing a hostile work environment

When certain individuals are constantly taunted, harassed, or insulted based on their gender or sex, this is a clear case of sexual harassment. If employers are too relaxed in terms of allowing workers to engage in verbal disputes and physical contact, it is certainly possible that they may end up being served with a sexual harassment lawsuit. This is essentially a form of negligence for not monitoring their work environment and allowing illegal and detrimental behavior to take place.

EEOC investigations

Workers have a right to file complaints about sexual harassment with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and they are protected from retaliation and other negative consequences. Depending on the results of their investigation and any relevant laws in place, there may be various sanctions or lawsuits against the employer.

More information from sexual harassment attorneys

Lawyers in Lexington and other cities throughout Kentucky are available to help with sexual harassment issues. The directory on USAttorneys.com is a convenient way to find these professionals in any state in the country.