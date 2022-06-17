What’s the Best Way to Report Sexual Harassment in Washington?

The number-one rule when reporting sexual harassment is to always get it in writing.

You’ve just been sexually harassed at your workplace in Washington. You’re not sure how to react, but you know you need to do something. Your first instinct may be to forget all about it and pretend that the incident never happened. But a voice deep inside might be crying out for justice. If you’re ready to speak out and be heard, you need to prepare yourself to report the instance of sexual harassment. But what’s the best way to go about this?

Before you make any hasty decisions, it’s always a good idea to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Washington who specializes in sexual harassment cases. These legal professionals often have experience with civil rights, employment law, and many other key areas. During an initial consultation, you can explain what happened in your workplace. After listening carefully, your attorney can then recommend the best course of action. With their help, you may be able to sue your employer and recover a considerable settlement.

Always Communicate With Your Employer in Writing

The number-one rule when reporting sexual harassment is to always get it in writing. Remember, one of your most important priorities during these initial stages is to collect as much documentation and evidence as possible. By filing your report in written form, you immediately create a written record that sexual harassment has taken place. Include the date and your signature when filing your report, and be as detailed and as accurate as possible.

Be insistent about filing your report in writing. Your employer may refuse to accept your written report, preferring instead to “talk things out” behind closed doors. Do not accept this offer. Insist on filing your report in written form, and if they do not accept your report, you can mail it to your employer’s address.

The Next Stages

Once you have filed your report, your employer has a legal obligation to respond. Again, insist that they also respond in written form. Verbal communications cannot be recorded as evidence in most cases. An email can constitute a written communication, however. With your written report and your employer’s written response, you have the foundation for a lawsuit. Your attorney can guide you forward through the next steps, as you might need to collect additional evidence.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Seattle area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in sexual harassment lawsuits, there are many legal professionals who can assist you. With their assistance, this difficult situation becomes much easier to deal with. Your attorney can negotiate on your behalf and represent you in court if necessary, alleviating the burden placed on your shoulders. Book your consultation today to learn more about your legal options.