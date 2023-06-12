What’s the Difference Between a Divorce and an Annulment in Wichita?

Once the court grants an annulment, it’s as if the marriage never existed.

Filing for divorce and filing for an annulment are two very different things. While both ultimately end with you being legally single, each process recognizes your marriage in a different light. Keep reading to find out more about what an annulment is and the grounds that must be met in order to file for one in Wichita.

What is an annulment?

An annulment is a procedure that can be used to void a marriage, essentially declaring it null or invalid. Once the court grants an annulment, it’s as if the marriage never existed. Although the process is similar to that of a divorce, only under certain circumstances can a person file for annulment in Kansas.

If you’re not sure whether you should file for divorce or file for an annulment, consult with divorce lawyers in your area.

What are the grounds for an annulment in Wichita, Kansas?

If you’d like for your marriage to be annulled, meaning it never existed, the court may grant it if any of the following grounds exist1:

The marriage is void for any reason . The court might recognize a marriage as invalid if one of the parties has not reached the age where they can provide legal consent. Also, if one party was not physically able to consent to the marriage due to mental incapacity or a mental illness, the court might use this as an acceptable reason to annul a marriage.

. The court might recognize a marriage as invalid if one of the parties has not reached the age where they can provide legal consent. Also, if one party was not physically able to consent to the marriage due to mental incapacity or a mental illness, the court might use this as an acceptable reason to annul a marriage. The marriage can be voided “because it was induced by fraud.” If a person was coerced into getting married or entered the marriage with certain information being withheld, the court may grant them an annulment should they request it.

If your marriage cannot be annulled, you can always file for divorce.

If you can’t annul your marriage but do want to end it, there is always divorce. Although a divorce won’t undo your marriage and wipe it clear from your record, it will allow you to move forward, giving you the ability to start a new chapter.

There are multiple phases of the divorce process and before you enter it, it is recommended you seek legal advice from reputable Wichita divorce lawyers. Courts generally recommend that you speak with Kansas divorce lawyers if you have legal questions or are looking for guidance.

The clerk’s office cannot provide you with any sort of legal help which means if you neglect to talk with divorce lawyers, you’re on your own and will be expected to understand and be aware of court rules and procedures.

With that said, if you’re considering getting your marriage annulled or want to file for divorce, now would be a good time to consult with divorce or child custody lawyers (if children are involved) in your area so they explain the process and how you can benefit from their help.

Have questions about this article or a legal concern? Call 800-672-3103.

Source:

1.http://kslegislature.org/li_2014/b2013_14/statute/023_000_0000_chapter/023_027_0000_article/023_027_0002_section/023_027_0002_k/