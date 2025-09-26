What’s the Difference Between California and Federal Overtime Laws?

The difference between California and federal overtime laws is simple but critical. California protects workers daily, while federal law only protects weekly.

Overtime pay is one of the most important wage rights for workers in the United States. While the federal government sets a nationwide standard through the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), California has its own rules that are often more protective of employees. Understanding these differences can help you determine if you are being paid correctly and what steps to take if you are not.

Federal Overtime Laws

Under the FLSA, non-exempt employees are entitled to time-and-a-half pay (1.5x their regular hourly rate) for all hours worked over 40 in a single workweek.

Key points about federal overtime law:

No daily overtime requirement.

Applies only after 40 hours in a week.

Many bonuses and incentives are not included in the “regular rate” of pay.

Exempt employees (executive, administrative, professional, outside sales) are not covered.

While this law creates a baseline, it often leaves employees working long daily shifts without extra pay.

California Overtime Laws

California goes above and beyond the federal standard, giving workers stronger protections. Overtime pay applies under multiple scenarios:

Employees must be paid 1.5 times their regular rate for working more than 8 hours in a single workday.

Employees must be paid 2 times their regular rate for working more than 12 hours in a single workday.

Employees must be paid 1.5 times their regular rate for working more than 40 hours in a workweek.

On the 7th consecutive day of work, employees are entitled to 1.5 times their regular rate for the first 8 hours and 2 times their rate for all additional hours.

California also requires employers to provide meal and rest breaks, with penalties if they are denied. This daily overtime rule is one of the biggest differences compared to federal law and provides significant extra pay to employees who regularly work long shifts.

Why the Difference Matters

Consider two employees working 10 hours per day, four days per week (40 hours total). Under federal law, no overtime is required. But under California law, each employee would be owed 8 hours of overtime pay because of the daily 8-hour threshold.

This distinction impacts workers in industries like healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation, and manufacturing, where long daily shifts are common.

Common Overtime Disputes in California

Misclassification as “exempt” employees when they should be non-exempt.

as “exempt” employees when they should be non-exempt. Off-the-clock work such as prep time, mandatory training, or finishing tasks after a shift.

such as prep time, mandatory training, or finishing tasks after a shift. Failure to include bonuses or commissions in the overtime rate.

in the overtime rate. Denied meal and rest breaks, which can lead to additional penalties.

What to Do If You Are Owed Overtime

If you believe you are not being paid properly under California law, you can:

File a claim with the California Labor Commissioner. Pursue legal action to recover back pay, interest, and penalties.

Because wage and hour disputes can be complicated, many workers turn to an attorney for help. An experienced Orange County unpaid overtime lawyer can review your employment situation, calculate what you are owed, and guide you through the claims process to recover full compensation.

Understanding Your Overtime Rights Matters

The difference between California and federal overtime laws is simple but critical. California protects workers daily, while federal law only protects weekly. This gap means thousands of California employees are entitled to overtime wages that might otherwise go unpaid. Knowing your rights and seeking help if they are violated can make the difference between losing income and receiving the pay you deserve.