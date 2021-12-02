When are Sexual Comments Inappropriate at the Workplace?

Comments that are directed at a specific group will also likely be considered sexual harassment. For example, an employee who loudly states that all women cannot do math, or a supervisor making homophobic slurs in the workplace.

During the strenuous and sometimes boring workday of the average Floridian, thoughts can stray towards sexual matters. However, most individuals working in Port St. Lucie keep those thoughts to themselves, and they do not voice them at the workplace. If individuals do start to make sexual comments at the workplace, they may be guilty of sexual harassment. Many people do not understand that sexual harassment can be verbal in nature, and it isn’t always defined by physical acts. But when does a sexual comment constitute sexual harassment?

If you believe that you have been sexually harassed at your workplace, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Port St. Lucie. These legal professionals can help you determine whether certain comments constitute sexual harassment. If your attorney believes that it is in your best interests, they can recommend that you take legal action. This can result in a lawsuit against your employer, which can provide you with a substantial settlement.

When the Comment is Directed at You

When you become the subject of sexual comments, this almost always constitutes sexual harassment. For example, a co-worker might make a comment about your body, and these comments may be of a sexual nature. However, if you overhear two people having a private conversation in your workplace and this conversation is of a sexual nature, it may not constitute sexual harassment since these comments are not directed at you personally.

For example, two male employees may simply be talking about a female celebrity they find sexually attractive. If the subject of the conversatio

n is not an employee at the company and the conversation is conducted in hushed words so that no one can be expected to overhear, a judge may not consider this to be sexual harassment. However, if you become the subject of this hushed conversation, it may constitute sexual harassment.

When the Comment is Unwanted

Comments can be considered sexual harassment when you make it clear that you do not want to hear them. After you make a co-worker or a supervisor aware that you are not comfortable with these comments, they are expected to stop. If they continue anyway, they will likely be guilty of sexual harassment.

When the Comments are Directed at a Specific Group

Comments that are directed at a specific group will also likely be considered sexual harassment. For example, an employee who loudly states that all women cannot do math, or a supervisor making homophobic slurs in the workplace.

