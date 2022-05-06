When Can I File a Legal Claim Against an Employer?

One of the most popular rights is to be free from discrimination in the workplace based on any protected traits.

A legal complaint may be filed against an employer if one’s employer carried out a harmful action, or they failed to carry out an important action and this resulted in some form of loss for the employee. The harm usually comes in the form of personal injury, whether a person was made to suffer physically or emotionally. It can be difficult to decide whether or not a person wants to go forward with filing a lawsuit against their employer since a person has their means of living on the line, however, in many cases it becomes necessary to go through with the legal process in order for an employee to protect their rights and remain safe.

Anyone who is treated unfairly at work deserves to be fairly compensated and they deserve to get justice for everything they were put through. The best way to determine whether a person has a proper case or not is by getting in touch with an employment attorney who is an expert in this category of law and who can provide legal counsel that the victim needs to plan out their steps to obtaining justice.

It is often the case that a person will make a legal complaint and the employer will present them with various options as opposed to them going forward with their lawsuit. During this phase, a person has the choice to either settle or go ahead with the litigation process, and their lawyer will be able to tell them if they are getting the most possible benefit for the situation they are in, or if it is better for them to decline the offer and take matters to court. When the company is adamantly refusing to cooperate, then litigation is generally the best option, but an attorney will better be able to decide this.

What rights do employees have in Boca Raton, Florida?

There are some basic rights that all employees have in Florida. One of the most popular rights is to be free from discrimination in the workplace based on any protected traits. What this means is that no employee should be abused or harassed because of their gender, their age, their religion, or any disabilities they may have. Everyone is supposed to be treated as equals and the employer is responsible for ensuring the workplace remains safe for everyone.

Any employee who is harassed at the workplace or they feel like they have not been treated fairly should get in touch with an employment lawyer at the Law Offices of Gary A. Costales, P.A. right away to discover their options and to get help proceeding forward with the legal process.