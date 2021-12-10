When Can You Sue Your Worcester Landlord for Sexual Harassment?

These women were vulnerable and suffering from drug addiction, and he approached them with offers to reduce rent in exchange for sexual favors, among other things

Everyone in Worcester deserves the right to a safe home. Unfortunately, tenants across Massachusetts find themselves victimized by their landlords each year. One of the worst kinds of abuse that a tenant can experience is sexual in nature. This harassment can leave you feeling paranoid and scared in your own home. And if you have nowhere else to go, it can cause you to feel trapped. So when can you take legal action and sue your Worcester landlord for sexual harassment?

If you believe you have been sexually harassed in any way by a landlord in Worcester, you can take immediate legal action. Your first step should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Massachusetts. These legal professionals can make sure that you’re approaching your lawsuit in the most efficient way possible. With their assistance, you can hold negligent landlords accountable and recover a considerable settlement for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

When Can I Sue?

Sexual harassment can be verbal, physical, or emotional in nature. Written text messages and online communications can also constitute sexual harassment. Stalking falls under the general umbrella as well, and stalking can also occur online. Obviously, a landlord who is making inappropriate sexual comments towards or touching you inappropriately is also committing sexual harassment. If you are experiencing any of these things, get in touch with an attorney immediately and report the incidents to the authorities.

Examples of Past Lawsuits in Massachusetts

In 2019, a Worcester landlord and his employee were both sued for sexual harassment. The lawsuit was initially filed by the Department of Justice, and these individuals were accused of sexually harassing multiple female tenants over a period of about ten years. The landlord’s employee is a level 3 sex offender. During this period, they made unwelcome sexual advances and comments, engaged in sexual touching, offered reduced rent in exchange for sex, withheld maintenance services for women who resisted the harassment, and intimidated tenants.

In 2021, the Justice Department announced that a landlord was being sued in Massachusetts for sexual harassment. The individual operated a chain of so-called “sober homes,” and the women who lived in these homes were routinely subject to harassment. These women were vulnerable and suffering from drug addiction, and he approached them with offers to reduce rent in exchange for sexual favors, among other things.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Worcester area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many committed legal professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. Team up with one of these lawyers, and you can make sure that your sexual harassment lawsuit is handled in the most effective way possible. No landlord should continue harassing tenants without experiencing legal consequences. Rise up, speak out, and make sure their abuse comes to an end. Book your consultation today.