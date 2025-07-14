When Care Fails: Why Accountability Is The Prescription America Needs

The first thing that the hospital and its insurers are likely to do is to deny all accountability.

Medical errors are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. More than 250,000 deaths occur annually due to some form of medical error. The emotional toll of losing a loved one due to a medical error can be immense and overbearing; however, know that you are not alone during this difficult time.

If a medical error was responsible for the death of your loved one, there are legal actions you can take to hold the medical professionals liable. Holding the negligent party accountable for your loss is essential, but doing it alone can be challenging. It is best to get assistance from an experienced attorney to help you get through filing your claim and fighting for compensation.

The Current Medical System Is Broken

While most medical professionals take care to ensure they avoid medical errors, sometimes mistakes happen. It is these mistakes that can lead to disastrous consequences for patients under their care. As a whole, the medical system is often prone to understaffing, burnout, and other chronic issues that make medical errors commonplace.

These systemic issues should be addressed to mitigate the chances of medical errors occurring. The unfortunate reality is that the current problems with the medical system in the US do not prioritize fixing these issues. Instead, hospitals and their insurers often get defensive and deny any wrongdoing instead of owning up to their mistakes.

Many hospitals often resist acknowledging their errors out of fear of liability for the costs of any errors made by their staff. Thus, those who have lost a loved one are often left to cover all of the emotional turmoil and economic damages they have sustained with either the bare minimum assistance or none at all.

The Cost of Losing a Loved One

Losing a loved one can cause immense emotional strain and lead to several economic damages.

Emotional Damages

The emotional fallout from losing a loved one can be devastating. Loss of consortium, loss of enjoyment of life, and mental anguish are all a part of the emotional damages people can sustain from losing their loved ones. While it is impossible to put a price on the life of a loved one, filing a claim against the negligent medical professional who caused their death can help bring some sense of closure.

Economic Burden

The loss of a loved one can cause a significant economic burden. It is estimated that losing a loved one costs victims and the healthcare system roughly $19.5 billion annually. There are several economic damages you can sustain from losing a loved one:

Lost Wages – Any wages you may have lost before, during, and after the loss of your loved one due to their medical complications could be recovered in a settlement.

– Any wages you may have lost before, during, and after the loss of your loved one due to their medical complications could be recovered in a settlement. Reduced Earning Capacity – After losing a loved one, you could face reduced earning capacity to cover expenses for your children, rent, etc. Any current and future expenses you can no longer meet due to the loss of your loved one could be recovered through financial compensation.

– After losing a loved one, you could face reduced earning capacity to cover expenses for your children, rent, etc. Any current and future expenses you can no longer meet due to the loss of your loved one could be recovered through financial compensation. Funeral Costs – You could receive compensation for any funeral and burial costs.

– You could receive compensation for any funeral and burial costs. Medical Expenses – Before the loss of your loved one, any medical expenses they may have had due to the medical errors they suffered could be reimbursed through your settlement.

It can be hard to keep track of all the economic damages you have suffered. With the assistance of an experienced attorney, you can ensure that all of your damages are accounted for and file a claim against the at-fault party.

The Case for Accountability

Seeking justice for the loss of your loved one goes beyond just winning a settlement. You should not have to pay for the costs of something that was not your or your loved one’s fault. However, there is a broader sense of accountability for the negligent medical professionals who caused this wrongful death.

By taking action, you contribute to the impact your claim can have on patient safety, and you can help fight to make sure these mistakes do not happen again. Furthermore, taking legal action pressures hospitals and other medical institutions to prioritize reducing the systemic issues that cause medical errors and adopt safer practices.

Remember, the first thing that the hospital and its insurers are likely to do is to deny all accountability. Doing this means that they refuse to acknowledge the mistakes they made, essentially meaning they “wipe their hands clean” of any wrongdoing. Instead of shouldering this loss all on your shoulders, you can fight back and ensure that those responsible for the death of your loved one get rightfully held accountable under the law.

The Law Empowers You to Take Action

The law is on your side. Know that you have rights and that you can take legal action to file a claim for compensation and hold those responsible for your loss liable. During this tough time, also know that you are not alone.

A lawyer can help you in several ways:

Help You File Your Claim – Getting started with the legal process of filing a claim can be difficult. Your lawyer will handle all of the paperwork on your behalf.

– Getting started with the legal process of filing a claim can be difficult. Your lawyer will handle all of the paperwork on your behalf. Gather Evidence to Support Your Claim – Your lawyer will ensure that all evidence gets collected to help support your claim. They will help you gather important medical documents, any witness testimony, etc.

– Your lawyer will ensure that all evidence gets collected to help support your claim. They will help you gather important medical documents, any witness testimony, etc. Represent Your Best Interests – Never expect the hospital to admit its faults or offer a fair settlement. Your lawyer will represent your best interests at all times to ensure compensation is fair and that the hospital takes accountability for its actions.

Even though you can file a claim on your own, the chances of success are much higher with a dedicated attorney helping you. While you take the time to grieve and overcome your loss, allow an attorney to help you with your case every step of the way.

Get Experienced Help Today

Law firms and lawyers serve an important role in helping victims use the law to get compensation and help them seek closure. Your lawyer will help empower you to speak out and seek justice for your loss. Remember, you are not alone in this fight.

Get help from an experienced medical malpractice attorney as soon as you can and start your claim today.