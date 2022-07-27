When Might a Semi-Truck Driver Get Arrested for Causing an Accident?

Generally speaking, truckers go to prison when they kill or seriously injure individuals while committing some kind of major offense.

There’s a fine line between an honest accident and a case of gross negligence behind the wheel. Everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes those mistakes can be deadly in the case of a car accident. It is the role of the police to determine whether or not the at-fault driver was truly to blame, and the court then decides how they should be punished. But how do we determine the difference between an honest mistake and something that warrants a criminal charge?

If you were hit and injured by a semi-truck in Florida, you might be wondering whether the trucker who caused your crash will go to prison. Or perhaps you have lost a loved one in one of these crashes, and you’d like justice to be served. At the end of the day, that entire process is left in the hands of the criminal justice system. However, you can take control of the situation by filing a personal injury lawsuit against the guilty party with help from qualified attorneys. While this will not result in any incarceration or criminal penalties, it will impose a financial penalty. Better yet, you can use your settlement money to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, funeral costs, and other damages. This can provide a sense of justice and closure.

An Example of When a Trucker Went to Prison

Generally speaking, truckers go to prison when they kill or seriously injure individuals while committing some kind of major offense. Consider a recent report from July 14th, which stated that a trucker had been arrested after committing a hit-and-run1. Tragically, this accident resulted in the death of a six-month-old child.

It should be noted that the victim’s caretaker was acting in a slightly improper manner. According to the report, their vehicle suffered a flat tire, prompting a few of the passengers to get out of the vehicle and flag traffic over. The vehicle itself continued to move at a low speed. No one inside the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt or using child restraints. The semi-truck overtook and collided with the vehicle, killing the child and continuing without stopping to help.

While a hit-and-run is always a serious crime, one has to wonder whether this trucker would have faced serious criminal penalties if he had simply stopped. It could be argued that the drivers of the struck vehicle were not acting in a reasonable manner.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for qualified, experienced Tampa accident lawyers, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. During your initial consultation with one of these attorneys, you can explain your unique situation and receive targeted, effective guidance. From there, you can pursue the settlement you need and deserve. While the possibility of jail time for the negligent trucker is out of your hands, you can pursue financial penalties and closure. Book your consultation today to get started with Tampa truck accident lawyers.

Sources