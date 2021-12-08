When Should a Victim of Sexual Harassment Retain a Lawyer in Indiana?

Anyone who has experienced sexual harassment also has the ability to report the conduct to various labor organizations at the local, state, and federal level depending on their employer and location.

Gary, IN – There are a number of factors that should be considered regarding whether a sexual harassment lawsuit is necessary. Victims have a number of different options available to receive protection and report illegal harassment, but they can also retain a lawyer to help with this process at any time. If there is any doubt, many firms in Indiana and other states will offer initial consultations without any financial commitment or obligation, in order to discuss their services and the worker’s situation.

Making sure the conduct is actually harassment

The victim may want to briefly meet with a lawyer or someone at the workplace to find out if their concerns amount to legitimate sexual harassment. The most common forms of harassment involve a superior asking for sexual conduct in exchange for benefits, pay, or employment. This is clearly illegal and a victim should take action immediately. Another way that harassment tends to happen is when the victim is consistently subject to inappropriate comments, jokes, or advances due to their gender or sex. This creates a hostile work environment, and it is also illegal.

Administrative investigations by the employer

Some situations of potential sexual harassment can be handled by a workplace. As soon as the illegal conduct starts, the victim should notify the appropriate person or department at their employer and tell the person their conduct is unwelcome. Most workplaces should start a serious investigation at this point and attempt to end the problem after an investigation. They will also likely have a written sexual harassment policy that can be explained to the worker. If this was an isolated incident or only one person was responsible, it may be possible for the victim to move on with no further issues with harassment. Ideally, the employer should be able to resolve the issue and there may not be a need for formal legal action in these situations.

Reporting the behavior to an outside agency

Anyone who has experienced sexual harassment also has the ability to report the conduct to various labor organizations at the local, state, and federal level depending on their employer and location. These organizations are supposed to try to help resolve the issue, protect the worker, and independently examine the situation and the facts. In some cases, at the conclusion of their investigation, they will specifically issue a right to sue letter to the victim, which means that they should get a lawyer and pursue the claim through a lawsuit.

More information about sexual harassment laws

