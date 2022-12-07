When Should I Call a Car Accident Lawyer?

Contacting your car accident attorney immediately after you find yourself in at least one of these situations can go a long way to making sure you get the right compensation.

A report by Esurance states that 77% of drivers have been involved in a car accident at least once. Well, this number is huge, which means you should know when to call a car accident attorney in case you are involved in a crash.

A car accident lawyer has the experience needed to help you accordingly. However, when is the right time to contact them? Consider seeking legal guidance if you have suffered severe injuries and damages, if you face charges, or if your insurance company denies your claim.

Damages and Injuries Are Severe

You probably will not need a lawyer if you suffered from bruises that quickly healed. However, you will definitely need one if you suffered from more serious injuries such as:

Traumatic brain injury

Internal bleeding

Torn ligaments

Spinal cord trauma

Chronic pain

Fractures

Scarring

Amputation

A lawyer ensures that severe injuries are fairly classified. For example, if you suffered from a brain injury and contacted a lawyer for assistance, the lawyer will fight to ensure the injury is classified as catastrophic. Furthermore, a car accident lawyer from Anidjar & Levine has the knowledge needed to quantify the long- and short-term costs of life-changing accident injuries.

You Are Deemed to Be at Fault for the Accident

Some negligent drivers will go to any length to get off the hook. One of these is deflecting the blame on you. The moment you notice something like this, give your attorney a call.

That is because being at fault for a car accident can greatly affect your chances of getting fair compensation. It can also negatively impact your car insurance rates. One of the first things a car accident attorney will do when contacted for help is collect evidence that will help show you are not liable for the crash.

The Insurance Firm Denies Your Claim

There are more than 500 car insurance companies in the U.S. Unfortunately, most of these companies are wolves in sheep’s clothing. They come out as your partner during your time of need, but that is always not the case. This is evident when it is their turn to give you what you deserve after a car accident.

The bitter truth is that most of these companies do everything within their area of influence to make sure the compensation you get is as little as possible. After all, that is how they make money.

If you realize that your insurance company is not being straightforward with you when it comes to giving you what you deserve, it is time to call a lawyer. A car accident attorney will defend your right to fair compensation.

You Have Received an Insufficient Offer

Sometimes, the insurance company offers compensation. However, the issue is that more often than not, it turns out to be insufficient. Well, if you find yourself in such a situation, do not hesitate to bring your lawyer on board. Explain to them everything and then let them take it over from there.

An experienced attorney will build a case that increases your chances of getting what you deserve in compensation. They work hard to collect evidence and force the insurance firm to pay you as required.

You Find the Claims Process Confusing

It is pretty common to find the claims process confusing. Therefore, when applying for accident compensation but fearing that you might make a mistake, contact your car accident lawyer immediately.

A car accident lawyer has the experience needed to take you through this entire process without a problem. With them by your side, you will hardly make a mistake or find the claims process overwhelming.

Other Reasons to Call a Car Accident Attorney

Other reasons to call a car accident lawyer include:

When the accident involves a cyclist, pedestrian, or truck

When the collision is in a school zone

When the crash involves an uninsured or underinsured driver

When in disagreement with the police report

When the accident is in a work or construction zone

Seek Legal Guidance

Contacting your car accident attorney immediately after you find yourself in at least one of these situations can go a long way to making sure you get the right compensation. Your lawyer will ensure that your rights are protected throughout the legal proceedings.