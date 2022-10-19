When Should I Go to the Doctor After a Slip and Fall?

Falling on your head can cause a concussion that is best dealt with professionally.

It’s no secret that slips and falls happen all the time, but when exactly should you seek medical attention for a fall? The big question may seem obvious, but it is not so easy to answer. You might want to consult your doctor if specific symptoms are present after a slip and fall accident.

These include bruising or swelling, apparent wounds or injuries, dizziness, or hypertension. If this is the case and your injury isn’t too severe, you can still seek medical advice by calling your local emergency room.

Circumstances When You Should Go to a Doctor After a Slip and Fall

If you’re not sure whether or not you should go to the doctor, here are some situations that would warrant a doctor’s visit:

Unusual Symptoms

It would be best to watch out for specific symptoms when seeking medical attention after a fall. These include numbness in the extremities and the inability to move them, profuse bleeding, genitourinary tract injuries, and difficulties breathing.

The most significant danger of falling is not getting a severe injury but instead suffering from a spinal injury because of it. If you experience back pain from the fall, see a doctor as soon as possible.

Ongoing Symptoms

There are also some standard symptoms of a slip and fall that you should watch out for. You should be concerned if you notice severe pain or swelling around the injured area, rashes, or other skin issues.

You may also be worried if your injury appears to worsen at a slow pace over time. The most significant danger with a nonlife-threatening fall is not getting an injury that can get worse but instead getting an infection due to the damage caused by the fall.

Serious Injury

If you have suffered from injuries from a slip and fall, don’t waste time seeing your doctor. As with any other person’s serious injury, you need immediate medical attention for your condition to improve. Serious injuries can lead to life-threatening problems that a doctor best treats.

For example, falling on your head can cause a concussion that is best dealt with professionally. Even if your injury isn’t severe, you should seek medical attention to get a diagnosis and treatment plan to heal appropriately.

Diagnosis

You will also be wise to seek medical attention after a fall if you have a medical condition at risk of being damaged by the fall. Conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, pregnancy, or other hormone-related conditions are at risk of severe damage from falls.

If any of these conditions are at risk for your injury, you should go to a doctor immediately for diagnosis and treatment options. You should also see your doctor if a fall results in an injury that will take longer to heal than expected.

Legal Reasons

If someone else’s negligence or recklessness has injured you, you may also want to see a doctor. There are many cases where another person’s carelessness injures people, and they must go to the doctor for medical attention. If this is the case, you should go to a doctor after a fall. Doctors can provide statements on your injury and pain level to provide evidence to your Slip and fall lawyer in Houston to win your case.

Risk of Infection

Seeing a doctor if you fall on something dirty such as a floor or carpet is also essential. In addition, if you slipped on ice and your injury appears to be still hurting, it is best to see a doctor. You can also go to the hospital for treatment after you fall in case you get an infection that could cause permanent damage. Your doctor can ensure your injury will heal properly while reducing the infection risk.

As you can see, there are many reasons why you should seek medical attention after a fall. The main thing to consider is that if you have fallen and sustained injuries, they will not go away alone. They will only get worse if left untreated and can even be life-threatening. As such, it is always best to seek medical attention after a fall so you can heal properly and avoid serious issues from developing.