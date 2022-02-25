When Should I Hire a Homeowners Insurance Claim Denial Lawyer in Ohio

Obviously, not all types of home insurance claims warrant hiring a lawyer. If you only have minor damages, such as a couple of broken windows or a broken fence, you probably don’t need a lawyer.

The guy that sold you your home insurance was so nice and friendly you believed anything he told you. He was very clear – get insurance, add all sorts of extras and you won’t have anything to worry about should your house be damaged by flooding, fire, hail, wind, anything at all. However, the moment you call your agent to inform them of your losses you will notice a not-very-subtle change of attitude. Suddenly, you’re no longer best friends. Quite the opposite, you are now the enemy coming to ask for money from his employer. This should be reason enough for you to talk to a good Ohio homeowners insurance claim denial lawyer right away.

When do I need a home insurance claims lawyer?

Obviously, not all types of home insurance claims warrant hiring a lawyer. If you only have minor damages, such as a couple of broken windows or a broken fence, you probably don’t need a lawyer. When you present a small claim, the insurer won’t give you any trouble. It’s the serious damages claims that are more likely to get denied. For instance, if your house was badly damaged by an accidental fire it will need extensive repairs, not to mention the items that you’ll have to replace or the living expenses if the place becomes uninhabitable. In cases like this, you’re probably looking at 6-figure damages, which is way above what the company is willing to pay.

This is the moment you need to realize the insurer does not have your best interests in mind, as the agent led you to believe. They have their own interests to look after and paying you over $100,000 in damages means less profit for them. It’s that simple. This is the moment when you should get a seasoned Cleveland homeowners insurance claim denial lawyer.

Why would you trust a lawyer to have your best interests in mind at this point? For one thing, talking to a lawyer doesn’t cost anything. You get a free consultation during which they will review your file to determine if you have a case. If they think you don’t, they will say so.

Insurance claims lawyers work on a contingency fee basis. You don’t owe them anything until they win the case for you. If they fail, you don’t owe them anything.

Do I have to sue the insurance company?

That depends on the circumstances. Once the lawyer gets on your case, they will be in charge of communicating and negotiating with the insurance company. If your claim is delayed beyond a reasonable amount of time or if it is denied without a valid reason, a skilled lawyer will let them know that what they’re doing amounts to acting in bad faith and they can be sued for that.

That doesn’t mean your lawyer wants to go to court. Trials take a lot of time and money and that’s not in your best interests. On the other hand, insurance companies don’t want to go to trial any more than you do. If they know they did something that’s not exactly legal, they will prefer to settle out of court.