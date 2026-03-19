When Should You Hire A Car Accident Lawyer?

A lawyer may assist in gathering evidence to prove the other motorist was at fault and investigate what caused the accident.

A car accident is a terrifying and upsetting experience. Accident victims sometimes overlook legal representation owing to their many worries, including property damage, medical expenditures, and dealings with the at-fault driver and insurance providers.

After being injured in a car accident or collision with a reckless driver, you might consider hiring a personal injury attorney to defend you in court. Your insurance company wants to decrease or reject your claim after a vehicle accident, regardless of severity. Choose a personal injury law company with a track record of success to increase your chances of collecting fair compensation.

Insurance companies have access to enormous funds and formidable legal departments. You should retain the services of a personal injury lawyer who can aggressively represent you in court. You could be going through a tough and perplexing moment right now. You could be concerned about how you’ll cover expensive medical expenses and automobile repairs, or you might be struggling with the wrongful death of a loved one. Any queries you may have about your legal rights after a vehicle accident may be addressed in this article.

When you should retain legal representation after a vehicle accident is ultimately a matter of your comfort level with handling the claims procedure on your own. However, you are always within your rights to consult an attorney.

Making a Claim on Your Insurance

To begin the process of obtaining financial compensation after a car accident, you must first notify your insurance company or the insurance company of the at-fault motorist. If you are partially to blame for an accident, your compensation may be reduced accordingly under the rules of comparative negligence that apply in some states.

The worst-case scenario is that the at-fault driver either does not have insurance or has inadequate coverage. The CDC reports that hundreds of thousands of people injured in vehicle accidents end up in the hospital right away. In the end, whether you have a case for compensation depends on how serious your bodily injuries are.

Bear in mind that it might be days—or even weeks—before you experience any signs of an injury sustained in a vehicle accident. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) reports that, for instance, the symptoms of whiplash could not appear for many days.

If you have uninsured motorist coverage, you may seek compensation from your own insurance in the event that the other driver’s policy does not cover your damages. As soon as possible after a vehicle accident, you should get legal counsel to assist you in calculating your damages and investigating your insurance coverage possibilities.

Claiming Damages in a Personal Injury Case

Even if you have insurance, it may not be enough to compensate you if the other driver does not. It is at this point that you may be able to pursue compensation by suing the careless motorist for your injuries.

Assuming you act within the time restriction imposed by your state’s statute of limitations, you have the right to sue an insurance company for personal injuries if you feel their settlement offer does not adequately compensate you for your losses. An attorney may also advise you on the steps you need to take in order to bring a case within the allotted period.

Numerous conditions must be satisfied before a personal injury case may be pursued. You need medical records, such as a diagnosis or treatment log, to prove that your injuries resulted in actual monetary or non-monetary damages. Additionally, you need to have the ability to prove the other driver’s responsibility.

The Cause of the Incident

Negligence would be the appropriate term to describe a motorist whose actions put them beyond the legal limit for blood alcohol content or when under the influence of drugs. The motorist may have breached their duty of care to you and contributed to the accident if they were distracted while driving, for as by talking on the phone or using a GPS.

A lawyer may assist in gathering evidence to prove the other motorist was at fault and investigate what caused the accident.

Weir & Kestner Can Help You!

You may not have enough money to deal with the growing cost of medical care and missed income if you were involved in a serious accident. You should obtain just compensation to help you get your life back on track, regardless of whether you were the sole party at fault in the accident or not. Feel free to consult with our Car Accident Lawyer Nashville as soon as possible after a vehicle accident. You should be aware that you are never obligated to do so and may always consult an attorney if you so want.

Contact one of the car accident lawyers at Weir & Kestner now to discuss how we may assist you. Motor vehicle accidents involving trucks, buses, and motorbikes are among the many types of personal injury claims that we handle. Make sure that the careless person who caused your losses faces the legal repercussions. If you have suffered financial harm and would like to know your legal alternatives for recovering a reasonable amount, we provide free case reviews.