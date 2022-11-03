When Should You Hire a Litigation Lawyer in Orlando?

If you’re being sued or want to file a lawsuit against another company, your lawyers can help you build a solid case.

Orlando, FL – If you’re wondering about whether you should hire a litigation lawyer in Orlando, you obviously have a legal problem on your hands, and you do need a competent attorney. If you’re a business owner, such problems are unavoidable. At some point in your career, you may have a legal issue with a former business partner or a disgruntled employee threatening to sue you. Or maybe it is you who needs to protect your rights and file a lawsuit against another company.

No matter what your problem is, you should get in touch with an experienced Orlando litigation lawyer right away. In fact, enlisting the help of a good lawyer may help you avoid a lengthy and costly trial and solve your problem through mediation.

Three cases when you might need a litigation lawyer in Orlando

Setting up a business

If you want to avoid a lot of legal issues down the road, you should look for a good business lawyer from the very beginning, when you set up a new company.

A seasoned lawyer can help you draw up air-tight contracts to protect your interests. This refers to anything from buying a piece of real estate for your company and setting up a partnership, to preparing employment contracts in compliance with state and federal law.

For instance, if you go into business with other people the partnership agreement should clearly state what happens if one of you decides to sell his shares, becomes incapacitated, or takes more than his fair share of the profits. You should have it all in a legally-binding contract even if you’re partnering up with your best friends, as life is full of surprises.

Solving contract disputes

As a rule, all your contracts should be supervised by an experienced Orlando litigation lawyer. Whenever you’re preparing a merger, acquisition, or sale, you should seek counsel from a legal expert. If you’re being sued or want to file a lawsuit against another company, your lawyers can help you build a solid case. If justice is on your side and you have a skilled lawyer to back you up, the other party may understand that going to trial is not in their best interests and agree to negotiate some kind of settlement.

Settling non-compete disputes

These types of problems appear when a former partner or a senior employee decides to quit and start a business on their own. A business that just happens to be in the same field as yours. To prevent such problems from arising, your contracts with key employees should include non-compete clauses, to prevent these people from stealing your ideas and your clients. In such a scenario, even if they decide to set up a new business or join a competitor, your Orlando litigation lawyers can use the non-compete clause to file a lawsuit.

Attorneys near me

If you’re looking for a litigation lawyer or need professional help with other legal matters, you may be wondering where can I find attorneys near me. Don’t worry, help is just a few clicks away. Just follow the link and select the legal area you’re interested in, your state, and your city, and schedule a free consultation with a trustworthy lawyer.