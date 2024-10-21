When to Dial-Up a Lawyer After Your Hollywood Fender Bender

Ultimately, if you’re asking yourself, “Should I call an attorney after a car accident?” the answer is probably yes.

The sunny streets of Hollywood, Florida can turn treacherous in an instant when a car accident occurs. In the aftermath, you might be wondering if you should call an attorney after a car accident. The answer isn’t always straightforward, but knowing when to seek legal help can make a world of difference in your recovery and compensation. Let’s dive into the specifics of when to call a Hollywood, FL car accident attorney and why it matters.

Immediate Aftermath: When Time is of the Essence

In the moments following a crash, your priority should be safety and medical attention. But once the dust settles, it’s crucial to consider legal representation, especially if:

There are severe injuries or fatalities

Fault is disputed

Multiple parties are involved

The accident involves a commercial vehicle

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Broward County saw 41,114 crashes in 2020, resulting in 22,155 injuries. These statistics underscore the importance of knowing when to call an attorney after a car accident in Hollywood and surrounding areas.

When Insurance Companies Come Knocking

Should you call an attorney after a car accident when insurance adjusters start reaching out? Absolutely. Insurance companies often try to settle quickly and for less than you deserve. A local attorney can:

Handle communications with insurers

Evaluate settlement offers

Negotiate for fair compensation

In fact, a study by the Insurance Research Council found that accident victims who hired attorneys received settlements 3.5 times larger than those who didn’t.

Navigating Florida’s No-Fault System

Florida’s no-fault insurance system can be confusing. Should you call an attorney after a car accident in this state? Yes, especially if your injuries meet the “serious injury” threshold. Respectable firms like Levy & Partners, PLLC can help you understand if your case qualifies to step outside the no-fault system and pursue additional compensation.

When Long-Term Impacts Become Clear

Sometimes, the full extent of injuries isn’t immediately apparent. You should call an attorney after a car accident if:

You’re experiencing ongoing pain or complications

Your injuries require long-term treatment

You’re unable to return to work

A Hollywood attorney can help you project future medical costs and lost wages, ensuring your settlement covers all your needs.

Dealing with Uninsured or Underinsured Motorists

Florida has one of the highest rates of uninsured motorists in the country, at about 20%. If you’re hit by an uninsured driver in Hollywood, you should definitely call an attorney after a car accident. They can explore all avenues for compensation, including your own uninsured motorist coverage.

When Time is Running Out

Florida has a statute of limitations for car accident claims. Generally, you have four years from the date of the accident to file a lawsuit. However, waiting too long can weaken your case. Evidence may disappear, and witnesses’ memories fade. That’s why it’s crucial to know when to call an attorney after a car accident – sooner rather than later.

Local Knowledge Makes a Difference

A Hollywood, FL car accident attorney brings invaluable local knowledge to your case. They understand the local court system, know the tendencies of local insurance companies and can even pinpoint dangerous intersections or roads that might strengthen your case.

For instance, the intersection of Sheridan Street and North Park Road in Hollywood has been identified as a high-crash location. An attorney familiar with such local hotspots can use this information to build a stronger case for you.

The Bottom Line: Trust Your Gut

Ultimately, if you’re asking yourself, “Should I call an attorney after a car accident?” the answer is probably yes. Most reputable attorneys offer free consultations, so you have nothing to lose by reaching out. Remember, having a skilled advocate in your corner can make all the difference in securing the compensation you deserve and getting your life back on track after a Hollywood car crash.