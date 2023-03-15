When Wheels Run Off the Road: What to Do in a Pedestrian Personal Injury

Dealing with a pedestrian personal injury can be overwhelming, but it is important to remember that you do not have to go through this process alone.

Pedestrian personal injuries can be devastating. If you or a loved one are the victims of an accident involving a motor vehicle, it is important to take immediate action in order to protect yourself and ensure that you receive the justice and compensation you deserve. Below are some of the steps you should take immediately after finding yourself involved in a pedestrian personal injury.

Get Immediate Medical Attention

After a collision, it is important to receive medical attention immediately. Although you may feel relatively well in the accident’s immediate aftermath, internal injuries can often go undetected without a professional evaluation. It is best to err on the side of caution and get checked out as soon as possible. After treatment, be sure to save all documentation associated with your care, including any records of diagnostics or therapies utilized. This information will be invaluable when submitting insurance claims related to the accident.

File a Police Report

Filing a police report after being hit by a car is critical to document the incident officially. This report can serve as evidence when filing an insurance claim or initiating legal proceedings against the responsible driver. It is important to provide detailed information about the accident, including any injuries sustained and the contact details for all involved parties. A thorough account of the events will present a stronger case should it be needed later on.

Gather Evidence

Gathering evidence from an accident scene can be invaluable. Taking photos of the damage to your body, clothing, and car can provide strong evidence for your case later on. Also, contact information from any witnesses who saw the accident happen should be kept. A critical detail that is often forgotten is making sure also to take down your own contact information to have for reference if needed.

Contact an Attorney

After being involved in a pedestrian personal injury, you may wish to consult with an attorney who specializes in these types of personal injury cases. An experienced attorney, such as the professionals at Wingfield, Ginsburg & Lipp, PC, can provide invaluable support and advice when filing insurance claims and taking legal action.

Dealing with a pedestrian personal injury can be overwhelming, but it is important to remember that you do not have to go through this process alone. By taking the necessary steps and seeking the help of an experienced attorney, you can ensure that you receive the justice and compensation you deserve for your injuries.